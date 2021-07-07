Daily Digest: Charleston rickshaw driver heads to Holy City trivia night after shift

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Elliott Peters is a rickshaw driver who lives in Park Circle.

As a rickshaw driver here in Charleston, I eat a lot.

Today, I woke up with the lady for the morning routine. Coffee first, always. Today, my babe made us her signature smoothies. She’s got a bunch of witchy stuff around the house: Mushroom tinctures, natural supplements, bee pollen.

Pair that with some toast doused in olive oil and honey and there’s breakfast. We enjoyed it alongside a crossword puzzle to get our brains warmed up and juicy for the day.

Other members of our household got fed, too. Our dog had the usual kibble, but with some leftover salmon on top. He's a spoiled boy. The plants got their water, too.

Then I was out the door and on the bike. Two cups of coffee just wasn’t enough at the house, so after loading out, I stopped by Carmella’s Dessert Bar for an iced coffee. A part of my daily routine.

While I sat outside waiting for a ride on the corner, a friend offered up some cold watermelon. Anything to stay cool out there is a welcome offering, and I quickly slurped it up.

A couple of hours in and it was no surprise that I was hungry again. Gotta keep gas in the tank! So I popped over to the Harris Teeter deli for the best lunch deal in town.

I got my usual: Half an Italian sub run through the garden (with all the veggies), a bag of chips and a lemonade.

A few hours later and the shift was over, but the night was still young. To wind down and cool off, I grabbed a couple Twisted Teas from the corner store and sipped on ‘em with my buddy on his porch before we headed up to Park Circle for trivia night at Holy City Brewing.

By the time we settled in for trivia at the brewery, it was definitely dinnertime and my stomach was growling. The lady and I always go for their smoked wings. All their sauces and dry rubs are bomb, but the go-to is half buffalo garlic parmesan and half Nashville hot dry rub with a side of homemade ranch.

We rounded out the meal with a couple of their insanely good deep-fried pretzels with beer cheese and IPA mustard, and a big old house salad topped with grilled chicken. Their house-made Hefeweizen vinaigrette is out of this world and really sets off the salad.

We always end the night with a cup of tea before bed, some kind of herbal blend, usually Yogi Bedtime. We sipped it while reading and snuggled up with the pup in bed.