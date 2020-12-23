Daily Digest: Charleston Peninsula Grill sommelier spends day making chicken curry

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Jonella Orozco is a certified sommelier at Peninsula Grill and owner of a wine distribution start-up called Mantra Wine Distributors, whose portfolio solely represents minority, women and LGBTQ+ winemakers. She lives in North Charleston.

After working a long and busy week at my restaurant, I had Saturday off. I normally like to enjoy a local spot for some lunch or a light dinner, but after such an exhausting week, I decided to just stay home and do one of my favorite things: Cook.

I started my day off with a shot of espresso. At home, I use a ROK manual espresso machine, which is a new favorite find of mine. I don’t really eat so early in the morning, so a caffeine boost is all I need.

A friend of mine who also works at the restaurant was kind enough to give me some (makrut) lime leaves and limes earlier that week, and I had been rolling around in my brain what exactly I was going to use them for. While the juice of the limes is rarely used because of its intense bitterness and sourness, the leaves and zest are commonly used in a lot of Southeastern Asian cuisines.

At first, I had decided to make a version of Cuban ropa vieja, but with chicken. As I thought about it more and more throughout the week, I eventually decided to make a yellow chicken curry instead.

When I cook on a day off, I like to take my time, enjoy the process and listen to some music. Today, it was Coletta’s newest album “Idealism."

Before even tackling my main dish, I decided to pickle some cucumbers, red onions and sweet peppers to use throughout the week. I’ve recently gotten very into pickling. I love how versatile and useful pickled vegetables can be.

Then, I started on my curry dish and made the rice, adding a touch of salt and a small handful of lime leaves and zest. I boiled my chicken with salt, bay leaves, garlic and some granulated bouillon. After shredding the chicken, I used the stock to make my curry sauce. To that I added some cream, curry powder, turmeric, black pepper, a touch of togarashi, cumin and reduced it forever.

I knew this part was going to take a while, so I made a quick and easy lunch: A ham and cheese sandwich, with mustard, mayo, black pepper and some pickled cucumbers I already had on hand.

Once all three parts were complete, I added my shredded chicken to the curry sauce and packed everything up. When I cook like this, I always make enough to take to work throughout the week.

The rest of my day consisted of chores, hanging out with my dogs, Raven and Rogue, working out and running a few errands until it was time for dinner. I heated up a plate of rice topped with my yellow chicken curry and garnished it with a little salad of pickled red onions, sweet peppers and chopped parsley.

I’m also a huge fan of sweets, especially ones that involve chocolate, so I ended my day with a movie and some chocolate chip cookie cheesecake bites that one of my best friends made.