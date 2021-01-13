Daily Digest: Charleston home cook ditches Instant Pot recipe for stovetop mac and cheese

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Jackson May is a student, musician and home cooking hobbyist who lives in the Wagener Terrace neighborhood of downtown Charleston.

I typically wake up at the crack of noon, so breakfast isn’t usually an option for me. However, I like to start my day with a comically large mug of coffee. Most of the time I take it black, but today I splashed in a little half-and-half for a true taste bud explosion.

The coffee curbed my appetite for most of the afternoon, but I started getting the intense hunger pangs that a person tends to feel after consuming 24 ounces of coffee on an empty stomach. So at 4 p.m. I decided to whip something up in my kitchen.

My sister bought me an Instant Pot for Christmas, and I’ve been experimenting with it for the past week or so. Today, I decided to try to make mac-and-cheese in the thing. I made my daily trek to the Food Lion on Upper King Street and picked up a couple different types of cheeses, some milk and a few other items for dinner.

When I got home, I realized that I had forgotten to grab elbow macaroni, but luckily I had a dusty box of penne in the back of my cabinet that might have lived here longer than I have.

When I looked up the instructions on how to make mac and cheese in the Instant Pot, I realized that it would be just as quick and less complicated if I made it on the stove top instead. I boiled the penne, added some locally made butter, cream cheese, milk and sharp cheddar and blended it all together into a cohesive mix. The result was amazing, and I’ve named it Jack’s Mac, because it rhymes.

Before I started on Jack’s Mac, I marinated some flank steak in a mixture of cilantro, garlic, olive oil, and juice from a lime and an orange for the carne asada I was planning for dinner. I let it marinate in the fridge until I was hungry again, so around 9 p.m.

Marinating a tough piece of steak in acids such as orange or lime juice allows the tough proteins in the meat to tenderize, preventing my dinner from tasting like the sole of a shoe.

After five hours in the fridge, I dried the excess marinade from the meat and seared it in my trusty cast iron skillet. While my steak was searing, I quickly blended up a chimichurri-type sauce with cilantro, parsley and red wine. I removed the steak when it got to a medium rare temperature and let it rest for a few minutes before cutting it into thin slices.

The result was perfect. The steak had a crisp seared exterior, and the inside was medium rare and full of flavor. I nestled it next to a healthy portion of Jack’s Mac and ended the night uncomfortably full. There really is no greater satisfaction than a delicious home-cooked meal.