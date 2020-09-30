Daily Digest: Charleston Battery soccer player's food revolves around training

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Nico Rittmeyer lives in downtown Charleston. He plays on the Charleston Battery soccer team.

I woke up around 7 a.m. and had some breakfast before I went to training.

The first thing I do every day is drink 16 ounces of cold water. It helps me get a head start on my hydration. After the water, I have to have coffee to wake up, so I made a double shot of espresso. Second State has the best coffee beans.

I eat the same breakfast every day: oatmeal with frozen mixed berries, (raspberries, blueberries and strawberries) and a tablespoon of peanut butter. After this, I have breakfast part two with some scrambled egg whites with a couple slices of turkey bacon. I add Valentina hot sauce, because it's a must for flavor.

During training, I had a blue Gatorade for some extra carbs and more water.

After training, I wasn't too hungry so I had a protein shake with almond milk, a scoop of whey protein and a banana to hold me over until lunch.

I started to get hungry around 1 p.m., so I made a salad wrap for lunch with ground turkey, spinach, romaine lettuce and tomatoes wrapped up in a low-carb tortilla. After lunch, I started to get a little sleepy so I made a latte. Again, Second State is the best.

For my afternoon snack, I had a cookies and cream Quest Bar and an apple.

My fiancée and I are obsessed with Trader Joe's. We love all of their kits; it makes dinner so easy. We had a soba noodle stir fry for dinner. 10 out of 10 recommend.

For dessert, I had Greek yogurt with more frozen berries and a scoop of peanut butter.