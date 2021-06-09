Daily Digest: Charleston barista runs out of coffee, turns to Babas on Cannon

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Audre Langebartel is a longtime coffee professional who moved to Charleston three years ago for a position as regional manager for Counter Culture Coffee. She lives downtown.

I woke up, got myself ready, quickly realized I was out of coffee (trust me, the irony here is not lost on me), chugged a few glasses of water and made my way to Babas on Cannon for some much-needed caffeine and my first few meetings of the day.

I enjoyed their shaken espresso, a super refreshing chilled espresso with a hint of lemon. For breakfast — hear me out — I had a salad. It’s my favorite way to get greens and vegetables early in my day.

I had their pistachio and Parmesan salad with a Storey Farms boiled egg. It's seriously so good. I cannot get enough of this simple salad from Babas.

After my second meeting, I grabbed another espresso from the bar. My second espresso was straight up but, oh my gosh, wow, it was a natural Ugandan Kabeywa that seriously tasted like raspberries and white chocolate. I was in heaven.

I made my way back to my home office, grabbed a Vita Coco coconut water and got to work. Around 12:30 p.m., my grocery delivery arrived. Whole Foods delivery is seriously a game changer since selling my car.

I unloaded groceries and made myself a loaded smoothie for lunch. Pineapple, kiwi, banana, mango, strawberry, coconut flakes, hemp seeds, flax seed, maca, spirulina, spinach, and vegan protein — so good, energizing and filling.

The smoothie carried me to the late afternoon, which is my snack attack time. I found myself in my kitchen cursing myself for forgetting to bring coffee home and feeling pretty snacky. I grabbed a handful of Boom Chicka Pop sea salt popcorn and a few crackers with my homemade lemony smoked salmon dip.

After the busy work day, my fiancé Phil got home with some groceries that didn’t make it into my grocery delivery.

Living downtown, my neighbors are literally restaurants, which can make choosing to cook a meal at home a real challenge after a busy workday. But I was excited about making a peach, heirloom tomato and Halloumi salad from the new Molly Baz cookbook.

Unfortunately, the peaches that I received with my groceries weren’t quite ready. Back to the dinner drawing board, we decided to grab a happy hour drink and bite nearby at Basic Kitchen while we figured out what we wanted to make for dinner.

We grabbed a seat at the bar and I ordered their white Negroni. Phil got the banana daiquiri, which I stole a few sips from. We ordered the Buffalo cauliflower wings after teetering between the falafel and salads.

Once we got home, I claimed the kitchen. I put on some early-2000s pop-punk and got to it.

I made slow-cooked garlicky broccoli rabe with greens and tomato, along with a pan-grilled salmon. I originally wanted the greens to lie on top of the salmon, but they were way too good on their own.

Phil opened a bottle of Clos Cibone rosé, my tuxedo cat Monk stole a nibble of salmon from my plate and we sat on our living room floor at my grandmother's tea table and relaxed into our evening.

After dinner, I took myself for a long walk. As I was making my way home, Off Track Ice Cream was calling my name. I treated myself to a scoop of their vegan cookies and cream in a sugar cone topped with cocoa nibs.