Daily Digest: Charleston arts advocate enjoys face-to-face lunch meeting, happy hour sushi

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.
Greg Colleton, a native and resident of McClellanville, is the executive director of local media arts nonprofit Yo Art INC.
Today was an exciting day because I actually had two meetings face-to-face and not via Zoom.
This morning I stumbled out of bed and embraced the torrential downpour I was about to battle. Very unmotivated, I prepared my new norm low-carb diet breakfast of strawberries, pineapples, blueberries and oranges, all topped with a dollop of low-fat yogurt. Usually I skip breakfast, but I know this drive from McClellanville to Park Circle required a road snack.
I was really excited about my lunch meeting, mainly because it was with a live human being and friend. We decided to have lunch at The Junction Kitchen and Provision located near Park Circle.
I lived in that area years ago and I always wanted to try it out. I must say we were very pleased with the meal and service. I decided on the BreakFast Burger with bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato and an over-easy egg on a brioche bun served with house chips.
Yes, I know I mentioned the low-carb diet, but this is a slow learning process. The egg-topped burger was cooked perfectly, and the bun was lightly toasted and glazed: All the protein I needed for a heavy lunch.
After discussing the future of Yo Art INC and in-person learning, we opted out of dessert and decided to walk off the food coma.
A few hours later, after backyard activities with my buddy's giant Doberman puppy, I was already contemplating my next meal. Back to work, I noshed on a bag of popcorn and finally finished my bowl of fruits from earlier this morning. The work day was ending and I had zero clue about dinner.
Trapped in 5 o'clock traffic on the Ravenel Bridge, I decided my best bet was to order food online. Being health conscious, I decided to order sushi from one of my favorite spots, Tokyo Bistro, located in Mount Pleasant.
Realizing it was almost 6 p.m., I quickly placed my order just in time to get the sushi happy hour special. I kept it simple and ordered the tuna, Philly, spicy crab, ninja and shrimp tempura brown rice rolls.
Finally making it home, I inhaled my sushi rolls, finished some emails and decided to reward myself with a slice, OK slices, of delicious Publix cheesecake. A very low-carb diet indeed ... baby steps!