Daily Digest: Charleston artist uses prickly pear cactus from farm share to make dinner

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Susan Irish is an artist who lives in West Ashley.

It’s still dark out when my husband heads off to work, but first he makes me coffee and delivers it bedside in an insulated cup. How lucky am I?

Today, barely awake, I sat and sipped and made mental notes, rearranging furniture in my head and contemplating my paintings. Then came the other thoughts: The coffee needs a refill and the dog must go out. That magic moment full of possibilities was over.

The second cup was enjoyed on the patio in my PJs while I inspected the garden. My dog Bridge and I snooped around until inspiration, emails and Zoom meetings beckoned.

I don’t typically have breakfast until after I get stuff done. Sometimes, I eat leftover dinner for breakfast. But my go-to meal is Honey Nut Cheerios mixed with vanilla yogurt instead of milk. It tastes better than it sounds and is always best in vintage Pyrex.

I am also addicted to these blueberry fig bars. If I don't eat them for breakfast, I’ll have them with my afternoon tea party. I’d love to crack the code and make them myself.

Lunch today was a tomato salad with Johns Island tomatoes delivered from Legare Farms. I added lots of cracked pepper, some deli roast beef and mayo from New England, not Duke's. But the basil is from my own garden.

My table manners are atrocious, since I am alone during the day and the dog hopes I drop something, so I just walked around the studio shoveling and studying my paintings.

As for dinner, my kids used to tease me that the smoke detector isn’t the kitchen timer. When they were really little and I was a self-employed, single parent in school, I burned a lot of stuff. I bought red enamel metal splatterware plates and used those for the scorched meals that I renamed "cowboy food." It got me through one or two semesters.

Since the pandemic, I have found some patience.

The biggest influencer is having a farm share. Since quarantine, Community Supported Grocery has been bringing food to my door. Wednesday is my new favorite day, because dinner is inspired by what's in the bag on my doorstep.

Now, more than ever, I have reverence for the food, the grower and the person who gets it to me. Each bit of it feels sacred, and I feel I must take care to use it in the best possible way.

While waiting on the delivery, I had tea with local honey from Charleston Bees & Honey paired with a sweet and spice plum.

Then, the delivery arrived. Today's mystery item was prickly pear cactus. I've never eaten cactus in my life. Scouring the internet for ideas made me think it would be ideal as a dessert or a fancy drink. Apparently, it is also used in Cuban and Mexican main dishes.

So, I made picadillo, which appeared to me to be a beanless chili or maybe a hash. The recipe said savory and spicy, and the cactus is almost used as a garnish, like on a curry.

Last week, there were wonderful carrots that I roasted, so I used those, peas, raisins and almonds, which were also in the recipe. I also used leeks and onions.

Cutting the cactus was amazing. The artist in me was so distracted by the color. I like to stop and take photos when I see stuff like this. I also like to nerd out with the recipes and learn what spices work together. I also like to experiment and improvise.

Some picadillo recipes said to add potatoes, but I decided to use the potatoes delivered today, oven-bake them and serve the hash on top.

It was delicious, savory, spicy and sweet, just as described. The raisins were surprisingly good. I was warmed about the crunchy cactus seeds, which tasted like a cross between a beet and an orange. They were killer.

I'm gonna eat this again for breakfast.