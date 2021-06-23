Daily Digest: Charleston artist touts Edmund's Oast chocolate Snickers cake, cheeseburger

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Kate Ritchie is a local artist with a studio at Redux Contemporary Art Center who lives in downtown Charleston near Revelry Brewing Co.

I woke up hungover from drinking too many key lime pie cocktails at Vintage Lounge, but I have no regrets because it was a delicious reason to wake up with a headache.

I called in my favorite breakfast combo: a Harbinger Cafe breakfast sandwich and iced matcha latte with oat milk.

I walked the few blocks to pick up the holy grail of breakfast sandwiches. I mean, yes, I was starving at this point, so I might be a little biased, but I'm telling you, that first bite is pure heaven. It’s the perfect combination of egg, melty cheese, greens, pickled jalapenos and something else.

I continued to sip on the matcha latte as I walked to Hampton Park for a possible nap under my two favorite oak trees. My friend was already there.

After a few hours at the park, we required sustenance once again. We decided we really wanted some dessert because sometimes you just need to appease that sweet tooth. I told her Edmund’s Oast has this amazing chocolate Snickers cake, so we packed up and zoomed right over.

I picked us a good spot on the patio, and we decided to get the Snickers cake and the cheesecake so we could each have some of both. Sharing is caring.

By then, it was 3 p.m., which is basically 5 p.m., right? So I ordered myself a frozen paloma to wash it all down.

The Snickers cake is just divine. It is honestly the best chocolate cake I have ever had. It’s a three-layer cake with some kind of magical nougat in the center and delicious caramel heaven icing on the top. It’s one of those cakes that is so decadent you really can’t finish the whole slice in one sitting, but we try our hardest.

And the cheesecake is so light and fluffy with just the right amount of tang, topped with huckleberry preserves that really add the perfect amount of sweetness. Yum.

Because we live in Charleston, we, of course, ran into some friends who also came to Edmund’s Oast for some beverages. They joined our table and we start knocking back palomas and cracking jokes.

By 5 p.m. I had a really nice buzz going and I decided why not also order their cheeseburger because it’s Saturday and I want to treat myself?

If you haven’t had the Edmund’s Oast cheeseburger, you are honestly missing out on a spiritual experience. Two patties, pickles, onion, tomato, special sauce (what is in the special sauce?) and melty cheese.

You might think I’m crazy, but I ordered it on their gluten-free bun that's made fresh in house by their pastry chef. I always cut the burger in half because I lie to myself and say I’ll save some for later, but then I always end up eating the whole thing because it’s just that good.

I would argue that it’s the best cheeseburger in town. Fight me.

After a fun day of socializing and stuffing my face, I was officially sloshed on palomas and decadent food and decided I needed to go lay down. Another fun Saturday for the books.