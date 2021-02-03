You are the owner of this article.
Daily Digest: Charleston area personal chef uses leftovers to make his own dinner

Marcus Middleton is the personal chef behind Middleton Made Cuisines. Provided

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Marcus Middleton of St. Stephen is the personal chef behind Middleton Made Cuisines.

Coming from the countryside of St. Stephen, the life of a personal chef like me can be very active at times. Wake up, blink your eyes and the day is over. Where did my 24 hours go?

While feeding others, sometimes I forget about the most important person to feed, which is myself. I try to feed myself before or while I’m doing a dinner because after the dinner is over, nine times out of 10 I’m not thinking of food or even trying to cook for myself.

I do enjoy cooking for myself, but sometimes the things I want take too long to make. When I do get the chance to eat, I definitely take leftover products and create a meal for myself. Some events have leftover shrimp, chicken, vegetables and pasta.

From there I go ham, meaning I get into this chopped state of mind to use whatever I have on hand. Today, I had some fresh local shrimp, roasted tomatoes and coconut milk left. So I made me some shrimp and grits.

I turned those leftovers into coconut curry shrimp with roasted tomatoes over stone-ground grits. You can’t go wrong with that setup. 

I also enjoy drinking water. A lot of it. I normally drink a half-gallon to one gallon of water throughout my day. What I add to the water, though, is what keeps me going. I tend to juice some ginger, cucumbers, strawberries, limes, lemons and oranges. Sometimes I’ll add a beet. Doing this makes the water not so boring; I need some type of flavor.

So just because I’m a chef doesn’t mean I eat all the time. I will say this: I really enjoy when someone else makes me food, too. 

