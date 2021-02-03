Daily Digest: Charleston area personal chef uses leftovers to make his own dinner

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Marcus Middleton of St. Stephen is the personal chef behind Middleton Made Cuisines.

Coming from the countryside of St. Stephen, the life of a personal chef like me can be very active at times. Wake up, blink your eyes and the day is over. Where did my 24 hours go?

While feeding others, sometimes I forget about the most important person to feed, which is myself. I try to feed myself before or while I’m doing a dinner because after the dinner is over, nine times out of 10 I’m not thinking of food or even trying to cook for myself.

I do enjoy cooking for myself, but sometimes the things I want take too long to make. When I do get the chance to eat, I definitely take leftover products and create a meal for myself. Some events have leftover shrimp, chicken, vegetables and pasta.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

From there I go ham, meaning I get into this chopped state of mind to use whatever I have on hand. Today, I had some fresh local shrimp, roasted tomatoes and coconut milk left. So I made me some shrimp and grits.

I turned those leftovers into coconut curry shrimp with roasted tomatoes over stone-ground grits. You can’t go wrong with that setup.

I also enjoy drinking water. A lot of it. I normally drink a half-gallon to one gallon of water throughout my day. What I add to the water, though, is what keeps me going. I tend to juice some ginger, cucumbers, strawberries, limes, lemons and oranges. Sometimes I’ll add a beet. Doing this makes the water not so boring; I need some type of flavor.

So just because I’m a chef doesn’t mean I eat all the time. I will say this: I really enjoy when someone else makes me food, too.