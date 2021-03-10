You are the owner of this article.
Daily Digest: Cardi B.uffalo chicken sandwich and Chinese checkers at Brown Dog Deli

pollak.JPG

Zachary Pollak goes to the College of Charleston. He likes photography, and poultry in his meals. Provided

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Zachary Pollak is a Charleston native and College of Charleston student who enjoys photography and lives in the Harleston Village part of downtown Charleston with his girlfriend, Grace; her dog and his cat. 

Most mornings, I like to walk to Caviar & Bananas or Second State Coffee to grab a cup of coffee. Today, I ordered a brown sugar and vanilla latte with oat milk and a turkey sausage, egg and cheese bagel. 

While most days I don’t get to go out for lunch, today was a good day. I was able to grab a delicious Cardi B.uffalo Chicken Crunch sandwich from Brown Dog Deli. It's fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, Cardi B. BBQ potato chips, pepperjack and provolone on a hoagie. 

It's always a great treat, and the '90s theme at Brown Dog brings me back to my childhood every time I go. Playing a quick game of Connect Four or Chinese checkers is a good way to pass the time while waiting for your food, as well.

From then on, I was doing homework until dinner, which is usually when, if ever, I like to eat in. Some days I'll have a photo shoot and then come back and make something at home. One of my favorite dishes is baked chicken alfredo, a hefty, cheap meal I can use for leftovers.

As you can see, poultry plays an extremely important part in my daily diet.

Reach Kalyn Oyer at 843-371-4469. Follow her on Twitter @sound_wavves.

