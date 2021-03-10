Daily Digest: Cardi B.uffalo chicken sandwich and Chinese checkers at Brown Dog Deli

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Zachary Pollak is a Charleston native and College of Charleston student who enjoys photography and lives in the Harleston Village part of downtown Charleston with his girlfriend, Grace; her dog and his cat.

Most mornings, I like to walk to Caviar & Bananas or Second State Coffee to grab a cup of coffee. Today, I ordered a brown sugar and vanilla latte with oat milk and a turkey sausage, egg and cheese bagel.

While most days I don’t get to go out for lunch, today was a good day. I was able to grab a delicious Cardi B.uffalo Chicken Crunch sandwich from Brown Dog Deli. It's fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, Cardi B. BBQ potato chips, pepperjack and provolone on a hoagie.

It's always a great treat, and the '90s theme at Brown Dog brings me back to my childhood every time I go. Playing a quick game of Connect Four or Chinese checkers is a good way to pass the time while waiting for your food, as well.

From then on, I was doing homework until dinner, which is usually when, if ever, I like to eat in. Some days I'll have a photo shoot and then come back and make something at home. One of my favorite dishes is baked chicken alfredo, a hefty, cheap meal I can use for leftovers.

As you can see, poultry plays an extremely important part in my daily diet.