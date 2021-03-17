Daily Digest: 'Best place on earth' Chico Feo closed for day, so on to other Folly Beach fare

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Caleb Coker is a College of Charleston graduate who lives on James Island and owns and operates Atlas Touring, a booking agency.

This morning, I woke up around 8 a.m., getting a slightly later start then usual after filming a livestream last night. I headed over to Black Magic Cafe on Folly Road, where I met some new colleagues before work. I ordered avocado toast with a side of sausage.

After breakfast, I headed to our office with the team and worked until late in the afternoon. We headed out for food around 4 p.m. to our favorite spot on Folly, Chico Feo. Upon our arrival we realized the best place on Earth was closed for the day due to small renovations.

We then pivoted to Taco Boy, which is now located in the old Wiki Wiki Sandbar location. This was my first time visiting. I ordered a margarita and ate chips and salsa while waiting for my chicken and cheese quesadilla.

I then went home and worked on emails while my wife cooked Mahi Mahi tacos in the kitchen. I was so full from eating later in the afternoon that I asked her to please save my tacos for lunch tomorrow. I’ll probably eat some ice cream in a little bit.