Daily Digest: Artisan chocolate coffee makes this Charlestonian feel like 'Emily in Paris'

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Jaime Huffman, owner of local blog and marketing agency Charleston Blonde, lives in the NoMo area of downtown Charleston with her husband, Erik; her son, Harper; and their dog, Folly.

Most mornings, I like to swing by Christophe Artisan Chocolatier and grab a cup of coffee. Today, I ordered a Stella, their famous chocolate coffee over ice. I paired it with an almond croissant, and it was a match made in heaven. It made me feel like I was living out a scene from "Emily in Paris."

Even though Christophe’s is more known for its gorgeous chocolates and pastries, it’s always my top recommendation for coffee in Charleston. I’m always thinking about the Stella.

While most days I skip lunch and just keep working, on Fridays I make a point to treat myself. TGIF, you know? I’ve been dreaming about the beef carpaccio at SNOB, so I took a stroll down East Bay Street and indulged in one of my favorite dishes in town.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

I paired it with a cocktail because, well, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere! I opted for the Apple Sangria, which was delicious and refreshing. Talk about starting my weekend off right.

For dinner, I decided to hit up Uncork Charleston on King Street. Jeff Caldwell was playing live music. I ordered a charcuterie board, because you can’t go wrong with meat and cheese. For my selections, I chose savory duck prosciutto with a hint of clove and black pepper, Tuscan hard salami with fennel seed and red pepper flake, a creamy burrata and a nicely smoked Gouda cheese.

It was paired with candied walnuts, local honey, fresh rosemary, fresh blackberries, blueberries and a mustard seed Dijon with the best local bread from EVO.

I ended my night with a glass of Champagne for dessert. Fridays are my favorite.