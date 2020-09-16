Daily Digest: Adams Run blogger would eat crab legs every day if she could

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.
Janetha Middleton lives in Adams Run. She pens the blog "Gracefully Broken."
This morning, I ate breakfast by candlelight. I made grits and corned beef hash and drank coffee. There's this new Funfetti creamer that tastes really good. I also like using honey in my coffee.
I ran some errands with my grandparents and went to Cook Out for lunch. With a sweet tea, a chili cheese dog and five nuggets in hand, I went about my day.
In the late evening, I started preparing dinner. I'm working on becoming a pescatarian, so tonight's dinner consisted of a seafood bake. We enjoyed crab legs with melted garlic butter, shrimp, eggs, sausage, corn and red potatoes. I was in the mood for fish, so I also cooked fried whiting and dazzled it with a little hot sauce.
To top it all off, I enjoyed a peach whiskey drink and a glass of sweet tea.
I don't eat crab legs every day, but if I could, I would.