Daily Digest: Adams Run blogger would eat crab legs every day if she could

Janetha Middleton writes a lifestyle blog and enjoys sweet tea and peach whiskey. Provided

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Janetha Middleton lives in Adams Run. She pens the blog "Gracefully Broken." 

This morning, I ate breakfast by candlelight. I made grits and corned beef hash and drank coffee. There's this new Funfetti creamer that tastes really good. I also like using honey in my coffee.

I ran some errands with my grandparents and went to Cook Out for lunch. With a sweet tea, a chili cheese dog and five nuggets in hand, I went about my day.

In the late evening, I started preparing dinner. I'm working on becoming a pescatarian, so tonight's dinner consisted of a seafood bake. We enjoyed crab legs with melted garlic butter, shrimp, eggs, sausage, corn and red potatoes. I was in the mood for fish, so I also cooked fried whiting and dazzled it with a little hot sauce.

To top it all off, I enjoyed a peach whiskey drink and a glass of sweet tea.

I don't eat crab legs every day, but if I could, I would.

