Some things you don’t forget, like the first time you had aioli or allioli, pesto and romesco sauces.
These sauces can be used as dips, drizzles and dunks; added to sauces, stews and soups for a bit of zip, or, like mayonnaise, used as a sauce on their own. The busy cook’s answer to a tasty supper, they can be made with ingredients at hand in the average Southern kitchen, and accommodate themselves to our cuisine’s ingredients easily. In fact, they accommodate themselves to whatever country or region they are in, changing but remaining loved.
All three, for instance, thrive in eggplant and tomato dishes and accompany seafood gloriously.
For me, two of these sauces date back to when I was chef of a restaurant, C’an Poleta, in Majorca, Spain, which was in a small elegant inn, converted from a Spanish finca where olives had been pressed. The allioli was served to me by the Mallorcan Inn’s staff members. They had been out in the fields several nights before, after our first rain in a while, gathering snails. They fed them fennel fronds for a few days in a sink full of water, and finally cooked them in the typical Catalan way, in a pot of water with a duck and chicken and maybe a rabbit.
One of the maids had made the allioli sauce, generously covering them in the bowl. My favorite former husband and I sat outside on the terrace, removing the snails from their shells, and then sipping them in the sauce, relishing it at the same time we were started by its texture and incredible flavor.
When in culinary school at the Cordon Bleu, I had been taught that mayonnaise was a mother sauce. As different items were added to it, it makes new sauces, changing its name as well as its attributes. For instance, adding curry powder and calling it an Indianne sauce.
One of mayonnaise’s alleged off-springs was aioli sauce, a French garlic-laden emulsion of acid, such as vinegar or lemon; eggs and plenty of olive oil and salt. But in Majorca, which is part of the Catalan region of Spain, the traditional aioli was spelled differently, pronounced differently and prepared differently, perhaps since the time of Pliny the Elder A.D. 23-79. (They claim mayonnaise was invented there, much later of course, as a derivation of allioli.)
Allioli, which means all (garlic), i (and) and oli (olive oil) typically has no eggs; a modest or no amount of acid, and salt. An emulsion takes a skilled person, as it is hard to get oil and garlic to form an emulsion without eggs.
When I first tried to make it, it would not pull together, and became a curdled, unattractive mess. My helper didn’t blanch or criticize me. Instead, she explained when it broke it was called “drunken,” and could incorporate other ingredients. I would on occasion serve it — mostly to friends, rarely to restaurant diners — while there.
When Colman Andrews’ book "Catalan Cuisine" came out in 1988, I speedily copied his recipe, and all his explanations. As he explains, sometimes the traditional French ingredients were incorporated, but other times not.
Over the years, I did teach and eat aioli, but mostly the French kind, related to mayonnaise, and easier to emulsify. Recently, however, I challenged my friend Jenni Ridall to make a batch of eggless allioli from Colman’s book. Sure enough, it curdled.
Recouping gracefully, she turned to his recipe for allioli with fruit; added cooked apples, covered and refrigerated it. We called it drunken apple allioli, although it deserves a more formal name.
In a later cooking class, we rubbed it all over a beef tenderloin (it would have been equally delicious on a cut of pork) before roasting it. No one remarked on its ugliness. It imbued the meat with a terrific flavor, and I’m sure they all dreamed about the meat and the sauce. There was a little of the sauce left over the next day and I added it to mashed potatoes and was likewise pleased.
My first meal of Pesto was in a small restaurant in Italy, where it was made with pine nuts and tossed with pasta. But I soon tasted it in France, at the home of my French son-in-law’s parents, and, blessedly, his mother did not use pine nuts, which were at one time hard to get and frequently rancid.
I would make it without any nuts, strictly using basil, Parmesan and olive oil, but over time I moved to preparing it with butter and not olive oil, as it seemed to freeze better. Now I keep it on hand. I have to admit I don’t really like the jarred kind, much preferring fresh, but if I don’t have time, I just put basil and Parmesan in a food processor, and then refrigerate or freeze the resulting mixture to stir into soups and sauces, or sprinkle over casseroles or vegetables before serving.
Another sauce I ate and served in Majorca was a romesco sauce, described as the Queen of Catalan Sauces. We made big batches of it the traditional way, using local almonds; local dried peppers; baked tomatoes from the garden; fried bread and a bit of red wine vinegar, and sometimes local hazelnuts as well. It was a bit complicated, but it made a beautiful slash of red against white fish or even local pork, and it kept well over time, so it saved me a lot of last-minute effort.
It can be added to a soup or served as a sauce with fish, beef or pork. Lately, romesco sauce has been turning up in Charleston restaurants, and when my friend Virginia Willis cooked recipes from her book at a book party, I was startled by her using peanuts rather than almonds and hazelnuts. I’d never been happy with California almonds in the dish, and had nearly stopped making it. It was delicious!
I kept the leftover sauce in the refrigerator, and added it to various dishes, daubing filets of fish with it, or dunking cooked ingredients in it. It brought me back to Spain.
Colman Andrew’s Allioli AutEntic
Makes 1 - 1 1/2 cups
Ingredients
6 cloves garlic
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup mild extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
Bring all of the ingredients to room temperature. Mince the garlic finely. Scatter salt in the bowl of a large mortar and add the garlic. Mash the garlic gently with a pestle, mixing it with the salt until the consistency of a thick paste. Add the olive oil very slowly, a few drops at a time, while stirring the mixture with the pestle, using slow, even motions, until an emulsion forms. Serve immediately.
Variation: To make with eggs, mash the minced garlic as above, mix in two eggs and proceed as above. This will hold its emulsion several days, refrigerated, and is referred to by die-hard Catalans as fancy mayonnaise.
Variation: Allioli Negat (“Drowned Allioli”) -- Instead of stopping when you get an emulsion, keep adding oil until the emulsion breaks again. (For me, if it never emulsifies.)
Variation: Allioli amb Fruita (Allioli with Fruit) – Cut 4 small apples or pears into large cubes, cook in water to cover for 5 minutes until just soft. Drain, and stir in to the mortar after the garlic is paste and work with the pestle until smooth. Add the oil. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready.
Virginia Willis’s Peanut romesco sauce
Ingredients
1⁄2 cup roasted peanuts
1 (12-ounce) jar roasted red bell peppers
1⁄2 cup tomato puree
2 garlic cloves, plus more for garnish
1 slice country white bread, toasted and crumbled
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1/3 cup sherry vinegar
2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish
Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
To make the romesco sauce, grind the peanuts in a food processor. Add the roasted peppers, tomato puree, garlic, bread and paprika. Process into a paste. Add the vinegar and pulse to blend. With the motor running, gradually pour the oil through the feed tube in a steady stream until the mixture thickens like mayonnaise. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper and then transfer to a serving bowl, or store, covered, in the refrigerator.
Excerpted from SECRETS OF THE SOUTHERN TABLE © 2018 by Virginia Willis.
Jenni Ridall's Pistou
Makes scant 1 cup
Pistou is France's version of Italy’s pesto, but without the nuts. The herb-packed condiment has many applications: I like to stir it into pasta, spoon over eggs, brush onto grilled vegetables, or serve alongside baked fish. This particular recipe adds a bit of mint and chili flakes for added brightness.
4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon chili flakes, or more to taste
3 cups (1 3/4 oz) basil leaves
1 cup (1/4 oz) mint leaves
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
3/4 cup (1 ounce) finely grated Parmesan, preferably Parmigiana Reggiano
Add garlic and salt to the bowl of a mortar and grind into a smooth paste with the pestle. Add chili flakes and bruise a bit to release the flavor. Add herbs, one handful at a time, and grind against the side of the mortar and pestle until finely chopped, almost puréed. Once all the herbs have been added, stir in olive oil and parmesan. To store, cover with a thin layer of olive oil, then press a sheet of plastic wrap directly to the surface of the pistou to prevent browning. Refrigerate for 3-5 days, or freeze.