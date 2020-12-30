Collards traditionally bring wealth for New Year's, and Charleston roadside stands proof

My grandmother, a Charleston native, always made collards for the new year and forced me to down the vinegar-covered leaves too. "So you'll get rich," she would say.

I've never been a fan, but why ruin a Southern tradition and disappoint her? I dutifully swallowed the greens and crossed my fingers for good fortune.

Though I haven't personally hit the lottery, collards have brought wealth to statewide greens growers during a year marked by both unexpected gains and losses in the agriculture industry.

While many local farmers have lost their ties with restaurants and wholesalers, roadside, U-pick and farmers market sales have skyrocketed as grocery store aisle perusing has been swapped with outdoor produce shopping.

"People stuck at home have been more interested in nutrition and health and have had more time this year," said Clemson University's Charleston and Beaufort County horticulture agent, Zach Snipes. "People are not going out to eat as much, which has put the focus on local farms."

While produce home deliveries and farm shares have been trending, so have roadside market and farmers market visits. There's been a 20 percent uptick in applications from permanent roadside farm stands for certification, according to the S.C. Department of Agriculture.

Certification brings with it a free metal sign and online directory listing, as well as other agency support. But not every collard seller is inclined to go the formal route.

For instance, Sam Branton, an 88-year-old McClellanville farmer, sells collards, sweet potatoes and a variety of vegetables out of the back of his truck at the corner of U.S. Highway 17 and S.C. Highway 45. According to Branton, the holiday season was already booming in early November.

While rains earlier this year affected some of the crops grown on a 15-acre patch he owns, the plot yielded enough collards to sell by the truckload from his spot across from the Circle K.

Branton's collards were in high demand, along with his sweet potatoes for candied yams and pies. They still are, with Christmas and New Year's approaching.

"I've been doing this since 1952," said Branton. "Now, I'm retired and just sell on the side to help me out. Overall, it's been real good this season."

Joseph Fields, a Johns Island farmer who sells his produce at farmers markets around town, said there have been better than average sales during the pandemic.

"I guess everyone is trying to eat local, support local," he offered.

His cabbage, collards and kale have been winter best-sellers, along with typical spring favorites like green beans and tomatoes that have still been surprisingly popular at December markets. Charleston's mild weather allows for them to be harvested into the fall in the winter.

Of the 11 certified roadside farm stands in Charleston County, SCDA branding coordinator Ansley Turnblad says all have reported a busy year after a slow start in spring.

Snipes mentioned rains and worms as problematic to the crop this year, but overall it was a middle-of-the-road growing season.

Pete Ambrose of Ambrose Family Farms on Wadmalaw Island said he is about six weeks behind on his crops. Demand this year is significantly higher than his supply. At the Stono Market and Tomato Shed Cafe in mid-December, he had just a few collards left, despite a large advertisement out front.

They wouldn't last all the way to New Year's.

"We grow a lot of collards in South Carolina, and our biggest market here is Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's," Snipes said. "The prices are good and the demand is good, unlike other times of the year. Not everyone at once wants to buy collards randomly in April."

Still, in response to this year's booming farm shares, Snipes says many local farmers have invested in vehicles for personalized deliveries, new digital payment offerings and more crops.

"I hope consumers continue to support those endeavors, because farmers have put a huge investment into them and there's a lot of risk involved, with next year's outlook still uncertain," Snipes says.

While Branton of McClellanville isn't expecting to exactly strike gold with his small-scale collard yield, he does celebrate the extra cash this time of year, some of which will go toward presents for his grandkids.