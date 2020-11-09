You are the owner of this article.
Chucktown Acres is now open in McClellanville

Chucktown Acres hosts a farm-to-table dinner in McClellanville on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

A highly polished new addition to the local farming scene, Chucktown Acres bills itself as a regenerative farm, meaning it aims to improve topsoil and the water cycle through production.

In the case of this six-month-old McClellanville operation, which recently hosted a fried chicken free-for-all for curious neighbors, the output includes grass-fed beef and pastured poultry.

Owner Alex Russell serves as the supervising farmer; he regularly uploads videos to YouTube explaining his agricultural principles. Russell's background is unclear: A farm spokeswoman was not able to make him available for an interview.

Chucktown Acres’ products are sold online through subscription and a la carte orders at chucktownacres.com. For more information, go to instagram.com/chucktownacres.

Photos: Chucktown Acres provides fresh local food and event space for McClellanville area

Chucktown Acres, a working, regenerative farm in McClellanville, believes that their food can help heal their land as well as the people who consume it. The farm is also available for events such as corporate gatherings and weddings.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

