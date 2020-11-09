Chucktown Acres is now open in McClellanville

A highly polished new addition to the local farming scene, Chucktown Acres bills itself as a regenerative farm, meaning it aims to improve topsoil and the water cycle through production.

In the case of this six-month-old McClellanville operation, which recently hosted a fried chicken free-for-all for curious neighbors, the output includes grass-fed beef and pastured poultry.

Owner Alex Russell serves as the supervising farmer; he regularly uploads videos to YouTube explaining his agricultural principles. Russell's background is unclear: A farm spokeswoman was not able to make him available for an interview.

Chucktown Acres’ products are sold online through subscription and a la carte orders at chucktownacres.com. For more information, go to instagram.com/chucktownacres.