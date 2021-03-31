Charleston Wine + Food chief discusses perception, diversity, accessibility — and change

Charleston Wine + Food, the organization behind one of Lowcountry's largest events that won't be back until 2022, on March 31 responded to critics who have commented on its nonprofit status yet for-profit mindset and yields.

In a roundtable Zoom conversation with culinary-focused nonprofits World Central Kitchen and Heritage Radio Network, Charleston Wine + Food Executive Director Gillian Zettler discussed navigating a pandemic year and public perceptions that come with being one of the wealthiest nonprofits in the country.

Charleston Wine + Food ended 2019 with $857,249 in assets, making some worry that revenue generation has taken precedence over spotlighting local talent and creating a memorable experience that truly reflects the Lowcountry.

Zettler said it often takes for-profit strategizing for a nonprofit to meet its goals and address the problems at hand.

"I feel like oftentimes nonprofits aren’t quite allowed to at least, externally through a public mindset, operate with any sort of essence that a for-profit entity does," Zettler said. "I have always found that there’s this very thin line, it seems like, between being a successful nonprofit and then being successful."

Executive directors from the other featured nonprofits on the Zoom chat addressed external views of their organizations as well.

"I think that nonprofits can get sort of stuck in this place of, you know, nonprofit equals self-sacrifice, and you have to have some element of constantly struggling or suffering," Caity Moseman Wadler of Heritage Radio Network said.

Nate Mook of World Central Kitchen suggested investing in long-term resilience work and keeping the community at the core are essential in upholding positive public perception, no matter the monetary yield.

During the discussion, Zettler also reiterated Charleston Wine + Food's goals of enhancing diversity and accessibility during the pandemic year.

"I think what this time has done for us has allowed us to dig in much more deeply into, quite frankly, areas of the arena that we should’ve been digging into more deeply before," Zettler said.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Among questions Zettler said she has asked herself and her staff this year are: Who is a part of the process? What are the barriers of entry? And when we say that anyone is welcome to participate in the event, is that truly feasible in the structure that we have set up in the organization as it stands?

"I feel like the strongest organizations are ones that are always willing to to kind of rethink the way that they do things," she said in the discussion.

This past July, after declaring a “commitment to do our part to end systemic racism” in an Instagram post followed by 10 images of Black culinary professionals, the festival issued an online pledge to diversify its board and staff; pay closer attention to event venue selections; and facilitate the participation of a wider group of food-and-beverage experts.

"It’s not just about any one thing," Zettler said. "Everything that we touch needs to be worked out. … The other thing that we’ve had to wrestle with a little bit was that all of us wanted to see change take place overnight, and it is an ever-evolving process that we want to equally embed into everything that we do."

Zettler didn't speak directly on what tangible changes have yet been made, but reiterated the organization is in the process of developing more accessible content and programming for 2022, along with reviewing internship opportunities and welcoming a more diverse group of people into the festival's planning circle.

"It doesn’t have to be so literal that everyone serving on the Charleston Wine + Food board is a member of the food-and-bev community," Zettler said. "I think that having people from different sectors, whether it’s aviation or legal or medical or whatever it is … it forces you to think about things in a different way."

On the flip side of diversification of the organization's staff and board, critics of the festival have expressed concern about some members' lack of food-and-bev experience and general disinterest in the culinary space.

Zettler said passion and support for Charleston Wine + Food's mission — to produce experiences that celebrate, educate and promote the Lowcountry's diverse culinary and hospitality community — is something she looks for in all board and staff members.

The next festival is planned for March 2-6, 2022.