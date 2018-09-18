Chef Justin Moore hits Restaurant Depot often. The massive supply store in North Charleston's Shipwatch Square, which opened last April, stocks everything from dishwasher chemicals to catering equipment to scallops fresh from New England.
His restaurant MoMo Kitchen in Goose Creek opened over the summer to appreciative crowds, but he finds that being in an underserved area with few high-end restaurants means his food deliveries can't be counted on to arrive at the right time.
"Sometimes it's 5:30 in the morning," he says. "And other times it's 4 p.m. One time he showed up 15 minutes before service started and I had to cancel the delivery."
For the North Charleston resident, a trip to Restaurant Depot every morning is easy and helps keep his restaurant prepared. While he still uses a food distributor and stops at GrowFood Carolina for local produce, he supplements with Restaurant Depot. And an increasing number of area chefs are doing the same, saying their small, local operations would be harder to sustain without access to the high-volume pricing offered by national conglomerates.
On this morning, Moore is stocking up on a few essential ingredients.
"The whole reason I come here is the seafood," he says, as he enters the massive refrigerated room where produce is kept at a frigid temperature. He neglects to grab one of the provided coats that hang on hooks at the entrance, but he doesn't plan to be here long.
Moore knows exactly what he wants and makes his way to the large seafood counter. A variety of whole fish and crab claws are nestled in ice alongside head-on Carolina shrimp and other seafood items he says can be hard to source, particularly in Goose Creek, where there is no butcher shop or seafood market.
"You can pick and choose," he says as he approaches the counter, looking to get enough scallops to satisfy his customers' demands. "Four days is the longest they can keep anything in the case." He has cultivated a relationship with the seafood manager, just as any chef would do with a supplier, and they work together to make sure Moore has enough product for his restaurant, where scallops are preferred to salmon, he says.
His regular guy isn't around this morning, but assistant seafood manager Shawnard Eckley appears to help Moore find what he needs.
Before heading back into the warmer part of the store, Moore picks up some arugula and a flank steak. He points out that being able to buy individual items is also helpful. "I can grab a quart of heavy cream and just this amount of flank steak; I just want one piece not a whole lot." An attractive option for a small restaurant that wants to provide variety. If a distributor is going to deliver to a restaurant, it will usually require items to be purchased by the case.
"I actually just enjoy walking through the store," he says, admitting that he's indulged in impulse buys, grabbing a wooden spoon here or a new stock pot there.
As he deliberates over whether to buy a toddler booster seat — "I really hate this color though" — regional manager John Blanford comes over to see if he is finding everything he needs. The customer service here has impressed Moore. He says that no matter what ingredient you might ask for, if they don't have it, they'll find it and get it for you as soon as possible.
The best deal in the store, says Moore, has to be the dishwasher chemicals. He points to a jug of cleaning fluid and says, "It's at least 70 percent cheaper. From a distributor, it's $75 a piece, but here it's $16 for the same thing."
Jeremiah Schenzel of Daps Restaurant and Imbibe agrees that cleaning supplies are the best deal and also finds that he can get flour, oil, sugar and eggs in the quantities he needs at a savings. "Food trucks were thrilled when it opened," he says, referring to his wife Jillian and brother-in-law Macready Downer who own and operate Semilla, which just opened a brick-and-mortar spot downtown. "You can actually buy bulk beef, like short ribs, at one-third of the cost," he says.
Downer agrees. "It's good for food trucks because there's no minimum order. And right now, it's good for us when we only need one or two things."
For small operators, the savings can add up over the course of a year. Kelly Chu, who owns and operates Red Orchids, Cirsea Ice Cream and Betty's Eatery with her husband Tony, sees Restaurant Depot and the new Chef'Store on upper Meeting Street as helping her bottom line. "Restaurateurs need a little support right now," she says. "We appreciate the options."
"It will make the other places better too," adds her husband.
The Chus used to use Costco for backup when they ran low or needed smaller quantities, but they now rely on Restaurant Depot and plan to check out the Chef'Store as well. "If we run out of something, it's convenient," she says, plus she can source specialty items. For Betty's milkshakes, she goes there for sprinkles and toppings. She also likes the variety of spices and oils they stock.
"Things that are special-order through other suppliers, they stock on their shelves," she says.
While big-box stores provide a useful service, Chu says she will continue to use Limehouse Produce and Berlin's Restaurant Supply for her main needs. "Limehouse is great, but it's by the case and sometimes we don't need that much," she says. "And Berlin's is still who I use. I haven't worked with anybody else (for restaurant equipment) and couldn't even imagine it."
The US Foods Chef'Store at 1510 Meeting St. opened this week, after being delayed by Hurricane Florence, and provides a similar experience to that of Restaurant Depot. Chef'Store vice president Josh Waters says this is the company's sixth location. The first one opened in Charlotte five years ago. "Our model is directed at restaurants," he says. "We've found that chefs like to put their hands on it and see it before they buy. ... Restaurants want to get their food in multiple ways."
This Chef'Store has a seafood market too, a first for the company. "There's not the demand for fresh seafood in our other markets," says Waters.
Chef'Store also stocks some local produce, wild-caught East Coast shrimp in addition to imported and Gulf shrimp and a variety of prime beef and all-natural pork. The biggest difference between them and Restaurant Depot is that Chef'Store is open to the public. "It's designed for restaurants," he says. "But it's for anyone who loves to cook."
Back at Restaurant Depot, Moore runs into Scott Hodges of Burbage Meats in Ravenel, who says he comes to town to shop there because of the convenience and he can find some items for much better prices than his distributor.
At the checkout, Moore nods at the owner of Cast Iron Food Truck, who's stocking up on ground beef and other ingredients for the week ahead. "It's funny who you'll see here," he says. "I've seen downtown chefs here duck down an aisle so they won't be seen, but everybody shops here at some point."