Charleston pop-up by Michelin-star chefs closes for now, but demonstrated possibilities

A food pop-up that specialized in a tasting menu highlighting gastronomy techniques and creative plating found its audience in Charleston's younger generations eager for more than shrimp and grits and she-crab soup.

But then its lead chefs left for a Chicago Michelin-star restaurant.

Ian Jones and George Kovach, food industry veterans with extensive backgrounds in the New York City and Chicago fine-dining scenes, attempted to mix things up in the Lowcountry with their short-lived endeavor Bearcat, which formed at the end of last year.

The pop-up that served private events and had residencies at Leyla Fine Lebanese Cuisine and Paddock & Whisky, along with utilizing the sommelier and front of house skills of Chubby Fish and Chasing Sage's Ray Jenkins, sought to passionately pursue a progressive menu that juxtaposed the Lowcountry's classic crudos of yesteryear.

Bearcat offered an ever-changing tasting menu and small dishes a la carte, including fingerling potatoes presented on edible dirt made from other dishes utilized that night and a foie gras (fatty liver) popsicle coated in dark chocolate for dessert.

"There is a former style of dining that is dying out at this point," offered Jenkins. "But this was all about pushing boundaries and creativity."

Jones and Kovach — friends who met at Band of Bohemia in Chicago, moved to Charleston last winter during the COVID-19 pandemic, where Kovach's mother resides.

Kovach, who grew up in Greensboro, N.C., had received a few offers to work at other Lowcountry restaurants but said he wasn't fully stimulated in those kitchens, used to a faster pace and a pursuit of something more cutting-edge.

"Don’t get me wrong, there are some great restaurants in Charleston, but I feel as though a lot of people are making the same food, the food I was raised on, and for me it wasn’t too exciting," said Kovach.

He leaped at the idea to do a pop-up at his friend's apartment, and then Bearcat developed from there, drawing the attention of potential investors.

"People were telling us, 'Charleston needs this,'" he said.

Jones and Kovach wanted to offer a Michelin-level experience at an affordable price, charging $65 for an elevated six-course menu, with a $45 wine pairing add-on.

Jenkins described the audience as a little more Lowcountry lowbrow, the types of people you might catch dancing at a Dead on the Deck show at the Pour House but with a curious palate and a proclivity toward the avant-garde.

While the pop-up concept was ideal for a time, it wasn't the long-term goal.

"A big reason why we didn’t want to keep doing a pop-up in Charleston is because we were competing with 800 other pop-ups in Charleston," Kovach said. "I've never seen so many pop-ups in my life."

When the deal on a brick-and-mortar lease fell through, Jones and Kovach left the Holy City for an opportunity too good to pass up in the Windy City.

There, Jones was offered a position as Chef de Cuisine and Kovach as pastry chef at Michelin-star restaurant Elizabeth.

"Funny story, we're basically doing Bearcat here," Kovach said with a chuckle.

While Kovach is enjoying the chance to keep the concept alive in another location, he does hope to bring it back to Charleston at some point. He told The Post and Courier he was actively sourcing investors and writing business plans, with hopes to return in a year or so.

"I think it’s still very much needed in Charleston," said Jenkins. "It's nice to see those Old-World dining places still succeed, but also that's not necessarily what the new generations want anymore."

White linen fine dining may be a draw for tourists, he said, but what will keep foodies coming back for and keep pushing Charleston's culinary industry further are concepts like Bearcat.