As their due dates approach, pregnant women have to make all manner of potentially momentous decisions. Epidural or drug-free? Co-sleeping or crib? And most crucially, what kind of wine will they uncork to toast the new baby’s arrival?
Like many mothers, San Francisco restaurateur Shelley Lindgren turned to Champagne for her post-childbirth celebration. But Lindgren, who in 2015 received the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Wine Program award for her work at A16, was highly specific in her selection. She planned on drinking a Cuvee Winston Churchill, the prestige label from the Pol Roger house.
“Wine never tasted so good,” remembers Lindgren, who’s typically so devoted to Italian wine that the Italian government recently knighted her for her advocacy. Accordingly, she stuck a bottle of Clelia Romano’s fiano di avellino in her hospital bag, too. While the low-yield white grape isn’t widely associated with special occasions, it’s a symbol of attachment for Lindgren. “I love it so much,” she says.
The indulgent aspect of a postpartum tipple is stressed by parenting primers and magazines, much as running magazines talk up the value of a finish line beer. (To be clear, indulgent is not synonymous with ill-advised. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, “Not drinking alcohol is the safest option for breastfeeding mothers. However, moderate alcohol consumption, up to 1 drink a day, is not known to be harmful to the infant.”)
Those publications tend to suggest pairing bubbles with the labor-and-delivery room, and leave it at that. In a country where 90 percent of pregnant women say they don’t drink alcohol, just about anything which ends the sobriety streak is considered celebratory enough.
Yet for sommeliers such as Lindgren, and other women who’ve built careers around wine, the first drink of motherhood has special significance. In addition to epitomizing the beauty and tradition that may have drawn her to wine in the first place, that carefully chosen glass represents a woman’s assertion of her professional identity minutes after her personal life has changed forever.
Thoughtful gift
Effin B Radio podcast host Lindsay Collins, a Charleston food-and-beverage professional who worked at Stems & Skins while pregnant with her third son, didn’t pick out the wine for Roman’s birth. But the way it reached her was so in keeping with her character that a master somm would be hard-pressed to come up with a bottle that would better express Collins’ values.
Robert Pratt, a friend of Collins since the two worked together at Per Se, stopped by Stems & Skins on a visit from California that coincided with Collins’ second trimester. They talked about France. They talked about natural wine. “He never acknowledged my love for sparkling wine, but by the time he left town, there was a perfectly wrapped package on my back steps from Monarch Wine,” Collins says, adding that The French Laundry maître’ d’ has a knack for making unspoken wishes come true.
The package held a magnum of Les Capriades Methode Ancestrale.
“The best part was it had a reusable screw-on cap so we could share a glass as friends and family trickled in to see the new babe,” says Collins, who delivered Roman at home on Nov. 24. “For me, wine is less about labels and more about who you’re drinking it with and why. It makes you feel cared for.”
Frances Bramlett, now director of donor relations for The Citadel Foundation, has been in recovery for 13 years. But she offers that a pet-nat like the one Pratt chose would be her pick “if I was going to have a baby and I was still imbibing.” Perhaps she’d go with the Sebastien Brunet on the list at babas on cannon, the cafe co-owned by her daughter, Marie Stitt, a sales manager for Grassroots Wine. (At press time, Stitt was scheduled to give birth to her first child in late March. She zeroed in on a meaningful Champagne in advance.)
When Stitt was born in 1986, wine distributor Charles Yeates brought a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose to the Birmingham hospital. “He just came in and said, ‘You’ve got to celebrate with pink Champagne,’ ” Bramlett recalls. “And it was pink, and Marie was pink, and that was my first toast.”
Unforeseen changes
Bramlett jokes that “the nurses were probably drinking with us,” but hospitals have lately taken a sterner attitude toward patient parties. According to Medical University of South Carolina spokesman Tony Ciuffo, “We do not promote alcohol use in postpartum celebrations. We only promote a non-alcoholic approach in toasting.”
But MUSC doctors and nurses aren’t monsters, so when pressed as to whether a new mother would face sanctions for packing wine, he says only, “Technically the possession of alcohol, illegal drugs and weapons is prohibited.”
Rebecca Fineman, co-owner of Ungrafted in San Francisco, says nurses glared at her when she sipped 2 ounces of wine out of a thick Libbey glass. “I hope that’s apple juice,” they said.
“No,” Fineman said. “It’s Champagne.”
“I’d just gone through something traumatic physically, and I really wanted Champagne,” she says now. “I was like, ‘I didn’t drink at all through my pregnancy. Let me just be a semi-normal person wearing an adult diaper drinking Champagne.' ”
Two years after Edith was born, the irritation still grates.
Deservedly so. At the same time that Fineman wasn’t drinking, she was studying for the blind tasting portion of her Master Sommelier exam. (She passed.)
“Everything tasted disgusting and smelled disgusting,” Fineman says. “It’s nature’s way of protecting your child, but wine would make me almost throw up.”
Still, she was determined to celebrate with a bottle of Champagne from the Pierre Peters estate. “It’s very pure, very clean,” she says. “It was the one wine that still sounded good to me.”
It didn’t taste good, though. Fineman had heard other women remark on how they lost interest in Sauvignon Blanc after their pregnancies, but still, “It never occurred to me that taste would permanently change.” Champagne had always been one of her favorite things to drink. Yet all she could detect in her glass was the burn of alcohol and sharpness of acid.
Fineman wouldn’t readjust to Champagne for nearly a year. It would take another year before she could stand Riesling, with its notes of gasoline and flowers.
But in her recovery bed, Fineman savored the restorative effects of cold bubbles. And she realized she wouldn’t mind just having a beer.