Charleston cook takes second place in Old Farmer's Almanac recipe contest

A 228-year-old manual that predicts the weather and charts the stars will next year also include a recipe from a Charleston home cook.

A stuffed pepper recipe by Becky Powers, who runs a Charleston-based private chef business called "Hey Becky," will appear in the 2021 edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac, the oldest continuously published periodical in North America.

Powers snagged second place in this year's appetizer-themed contest with her stuffed jalapenos, made with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, garlic and French-fried onions.

The recipe Ingredients: 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese 1 clove garlic, minced 16 jalapenos, halved and seeded Crushed French-fried onions, for topping Instructions: Preheat oven to 350° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a bowl, combine cream cheese, cheddar, and garlic. Fill pepper halves with cheese mixture and place on prepared baking sheet. Top with French-fried onions and bake for 15 minutes. Makes 16 servings

Each year since 2009, the almanac has offered a new recipe contest category. Last year's theme was pasta, the year before oranges and the year before that sweet potatoes. This year's theme was simply "appetizers."

The winning dish was Buffalo deviled eggs by Eric S. Trent of Frankfort, Ky.

There is an open submission form online for the contest, and next year's theme is already up: "five or fewer ingredients."

First place wins $300, second place wins $200 and third place wins $100.

Powers said she received her $200 in the height of the pandemic and used it to cover bills.

The Old Farmer's Almanac did not return The Post and Courier's attempts to learn more information about the recipe contest.

Powers said she had been Googling the phrase "recipe contest" for a while now and submitting her favorite kitchen concoctions when they fit the competition. This is the first time she's won a prize.

She appreciated the simplicity of this recipe challenge and knew right away she would offer up her stuffed jalapenos, which she said are crowd-pleasers at parties.

"I’m the friend people call when dealing with a challenge in the kitchen," said Powers, who cooks meals in peoples' homes, serves up dishes made in her kitchen for small dinner parties and manages church potlucks. "My brain is always looking for ways to use ingredients on hand."

Because of her years of experience cooking for various religious organizations around town, gracing the pages of church cookbooks and serving up star dishes at church potlucks and soup suppers, Powers has been dubbed a "religious cook."

"It's just what I do," said Powers. "This win is a validation."