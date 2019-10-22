“The big thing is you want it to be clear,” said Ghost Monkey Brewery co-owner and brewer Jim Leonard.

As the Mount Pleasant brewery approached its third anniversary, he brewed the first 10-barrel batch of its Florida Kiss hard seltzer in May.

“I went into it expecting it was gonna fail, that it was just going to be something I dumped down the drain,” Leonard said. “But it came out pretty much crystal clear, just the way we wanted it.”

Ghost Monkey is one of several Charleston craft brewers that have recently begun brewing hard seltzer, a red-hot, sparklingly transparent malt beverage category led by mass-produced brands like White Claw and Truly.

The hard seltzer segment is showing colossal growth and cultural popularity at a time when craft beer sales are plateauing nationally.

“If you're a brewery right now, and you just want to do hard seltzers, that’s kind of weird,” Leonard said. “But if you're just trying to offer something more to your customers, it’s fine.”

Will that calculus hold, or is hard seltzer a fad that Charleston’s craft brewers would better off avoid? Unlike the fizzy fermented beverages themselves, their future in the Lowcountry is still ... well, unclear.

Hard call

Will you do a hard seltzer?

The Post and Courier posed the question to a handful of Charleston brewers. Edmund’s Oast said no. Tradesman, no. Coast did not respond.

“We simply have not been able to convince ourselves that (brewing hard seltzer) would be ‘on brand’ for us at this point,” Pearce Fleming, the chief executive at Commonhouse Aleworks in Park Circle, said in an emailed statement.

It’s not hard to imagine why. After all, craft brewers were supposed to be the heterodox white knights, vanquishing bland commodity swill with full-flavored, high-quality beers. Regardless of whether you buy that narrative, it’s a common lens by which drinkers understand the industry.

Hard seltzer doesn’t really fit the worldview, though. SpikedSeltzer, a brand most reports credit with introducing the hard seltzer genre to mainstream drinkers in 2012, first developed the beverage as a lower-ABV vodka-soda alternative for calorie-conscious Connecticut women of leisure. (This is an actual version of its origin story.)

When it sold out to the world’s biggest beer company in 2016, there was no cultural despair and gnashing of teeth, a regular occurrence in the craft beer community over the past decade.

To many drinkers, the beverage’s comparative inconsequence seems to be more feature than bug.

“A major factor in hard seltzer’s current popularity is what it’s not: difficult or aspirational,” wrote Amanda Mull in late August for The Atlantic.

White Claw is neither a statement of cultural resolve nor a taste waiting to be acquired. It’s just boozy, fruity bubble water, not to be over-thought.

And boy, is it popular. In August, amidst the heady closing days of the so-called “summer of seltzer,” CNN reported that the segment’s annual sales had already surpassed $1 billion. A UBS analyst told Business Insider that hard seltzer could be a $2.5 billion market by 2021.

As craft beer’s sales have slowed to just 4 percent annually in the U.S., hard seltzer’s have surged — 165 percent month-over-month in July alone.

A local malt-ernative

With the exception of Twisp (more on that in a moment), no Charleston brewer will compete directly with Big Fizz for a slice of that national hard seltzer pie. Like Ghost Monkey’s Florida Kiss (brewed with tangerine and orange), most of the hard seltzers in the Lowcountry are available only on draft, and only in the taprooms of the breweries in which they’ve been brewed. The national brands, by contrast, are overwhelmingly distributed in cans to bars and supermarkets.

Compared with the local craft beer market, the local craft seltzer market is wide open. Of around 30 breweries in the Charleston area, only a handful have made the stuff. That list includes Rusty Bull Brewing Co., Holy City Brewing Co., Revelry Brewing, Low Tide Brewing Co., Catawba Valley (via Palmetto) and Ghost Monkey. Snafu in North Charleston confirmed that it was in the process of brewing its own, but it’s not yet available.

“The seltzer market is a niche, but it also has some broad appeal,” said Brian Bogstad, a co-owner of Rusty Bull. Mawashi, a sumo-flavored hard seltzer the three-year-old brewery released in September, is only available in its North Charleston taproom.

Customers at Lowcountry breweries are already likely to be receptive to craft brewing’s core tenets of local quality and innovation. But even craft beer diehards (brewers included!) take breaks from full-bodied brews every once in a while. So if a customer is looking to switch it up with a seltzer, “why not give people something locally produced?,” said Ben Mayer, another Rusty Bull owner.

Plus, because hard seltzer tends to be low-calorie and gluten-free, they also provide brewers a handy alternative to offer the non-beer drinker whose friends dragged them to the brewery. This is especially useful for Charleston brewers like Ghost Monkey. Without a Department of Health and Environmental Control-approved kitchen at its Wando Lane space, it’s unable to serve wine (or for that matter, White Claw/Truly/etc.), Leonard said. Florida Kiss is “something to be able to offer people who are gluten intolerant or gluten-free, something they can come in and have,” he said.

“Ultimately we're a brewery, like people where hopefully they're there to drink the beer, but those things are there for the people who don’t drink beer,” said Chris Brown, Holy City Brewing Co.’s head brewer and production manager.

Holy City’s forthcoming location on North Charleston's Spruill Avenue will be licensed to serve wine and liquor, but may also serve a hard seltzer, Brown said. Baker & Brewer, the brewery’s joint venture brewpub with EVO Pizza, features The Local, a hard grapefruit seltzer on its menu already.

“It’s not flying off the shelf by any means,” Brown said, “but most of the time, when people try it, they’re like, ‘Oh, this is actually pretty good'.”

Craft price, but less cost

Though hard seltzer is legally a malt beverage, producing it requires very little of the cereal grains that form the cornerstone of all beer.

“We use a very minute amount (of grain), just to be legal, but I feel like the majority of it is dextrose,” Brown said.

In beer, yeast converts the sugars in malted grain kernels into alcohol. In hard seltzer, brewers can just feed the yeast sugars directly.

“It’s on the lower end of the spectrum as far as your production costs typically are with light beers and stuff,” said Brian Bogstad, Mayer’s co-owner at Rusty Bull. And, “It doesn’t cost nearly as much manpower to produce” a hard seltzer as it does a beer, he added.

A super-popular product that doesn’t cost much to make is the small-business sweet spot.

“The businessman and pragmatic in me says we should produce it since people clearly have a taste for them,” said Ryan Coker, Revelry’s head brewer.

The downtown brewery served a “Moscow Mule inspired” hard seltzer during 2019 Charleston Beer Week, but has no plans for further production for the time being.

It started with a Twisp-er

But what would happen if a local brewery did make a run at the lucrative, cutthroat world of “off-premise” (i.e., supermarket) hard seltzer sales? In Twisp, Charleston residents will soon find out.

In the summer of 2018, Billy Pyatt surveyed the scene at Saltwater Cowboy on Shem Creek.

“I look around, it’s a younger, much better-looking group than me, and they’re holding these canned seltzers,” recalled the co-owner of Catawba Valley Brewing Co., the holding company formed in the wake of Catawba Brewing Co.’s 2017 acquisition of Palmetto in downtown Charleston.

The experience “put the bug in my ear,” Pyatt said. For the next year, he worked with Catawba’s brewers and an Asheville mixologist to develop a craft version of the ubiquitous beverages.

The result is Twisp, a standalone brand of cocktail-esque hard seltzers. Pyatt’s company will brew and package Twisp for distribution in the Palmetto brewhouse on Huger Street starting in early 2020. From there, 12-packs of the sleek, colorful 12-ounce cans will be shipped across the company’s Southeastern footprint.

Pyatt believes the “Southern hard seltzer” can hold shelfspace next to more established, less “craft”-oriented national brands on the strength of its artisanal origin story and the company’s beer industry bona fides.

“We’ve been doing this 20 years, and we’re doing it the exact same way” with Twisp, he said.

The Catawba owner also sought to frame Twisp as an imperative strategic move rather than a cash grab.

“Step back and look at the macro side of this,” he said.

People are drinking less and seeking “perceived better-for-you” alternatives to beer. Wine and spirits continue to take “share of throat” from the overall beer category. As a regional player with over 100 employees, five locations and distribution in five states, Pyatt’s company is much more prone than smaller Charleston brewers to those market forces. And right now, the market is forcefully demanding hard seltzer.

“It's a bet that I'm happy to make. I think we need to make it from a company's point of view as the market,” he told The Post and Courier. “We have to stay in front of consumers, and we’re gonna have to change.”

Craft? Or crass?

Not everyone is possessed of such clarity on the matter.

“Hard seltzer? Hard pass,” Robert Donovan, an IT professional and freelance writer, said, reacting on Facebook to the news.

“I get it, it’s a money generator,” he allowed in a subsequent instant-message conversation. “By all means make that money, but the fact they fired some people to make way for retooling to be a hard seltzer ‘brewer’ is lame.”

(To refit the Palmetto facility, Catawba Valley laid off four production employees and shifted beer production to its North Carolina breweries. One of the employees was rehired as a taproom worker, and Pyatt said some Palmetto beer will be brewed in the historic Charleston brewhouse once the retooling is complete.)

Other local beer enthusiasts are similarly skeptical.

“Who’s actually passionate about hard seltzer?,” said Ana Alexandra, a marketer who represents local breweries and is friendly with former Palmetto employees. “It seems they’re just following the money and not the love of the beer.”

“Drink what you want, I don’t care,” Donovan said. But the fact that South Carolina’s oldest brewhouse “is going to be churning out this 2019 version of Zima and seemingly move away from real brewing is just another dumb thing that is going on in the world,” he said.

Dumb or not though, hard seltzer is “a thing.” Even Coker, who admitted the beverage created an “internal struggle” for him as both a businessman and an award-winning, artistry-focused brewer, is candid about the potential significance of hard seltzer’s remarkable rise.

“It doesn’t feel super ‘crafty’ or technically challenging, so they aren’t really all that fun to make in my opinion,” he said. (Coker would know: earlier this month, Revelry won its third gold medal in five years at the Great American Beer Festival, to add to the gold it nabbed at the World Beer Cup last year.)

“That said,” he continued, “I feel that the industry is in a bit of a shift towards alcoholic beverage producers, rather than brewers, and we will continue to see things like this playing a larger role in taprooms and on shelves.”

Maybe so. But it's hardly clear for now.