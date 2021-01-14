Charleston-area wine sellers shell-shocked by pandemic face tariffs enacted without warning

New tariffs that went into effect Tuesday will impact French and German wines that were already en route to Charleston, as well as future bottles imported, distributed and consumed on American soil.

The newest fee, a 25 percent levy announced by the U.S. Trade Representative, is the latest in a series of tariffs on French, German, Spanish and U.K. wines issued as part of a trade dispute with the European Union over aircraft subsidies.

Charleston-based wine distributors, retailers and restaurants are among those bearing the brunt of those tactical maneuvers, which according to local industry leaders are disproportionately harming American businesses.

"For every one European company you hurt, you’re hurting three in the United States," said Harry Root of wholesaler Grassroots Wine, referencing the importer, distributor and retailer. "And there's been no movement from the Trump administration to recognize this."

While the European Union has imposed $4 billion of its own tariffs on American products, including ketchup and tractors, the U.S. response has been a cultural attack of its own.

Root is a founding member of the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance, a group that has been fighting the tariffs by lobbying in Washington. His most recent battle began in October 2019, when European wines under 14 percent alcohol were first hit with a 25 percent tariff.

The January expansion applies to those wines that exceed 14 percent as well, including Cognac and Armagnac.

Root's latest wine import, ordered back in November, arrived just two days after the latest tariff went into effect, costing him an unexpected additional $14,000.

And while the consumer can expect to pay considerably more than a 25 percent increase, American-owned restaurants, already struggling to manage the thin margins of the pandemic era, are perhaps being hit worst of all, according to Root.

"We have plenty of great restaurants in Charleston that rely on French and Spanish wines in particular that are frankly irreplaceable," Root said. "Those restaurants built their business models on serving these wines and making them a part of the revenue and profit stream, and now that opportunity is lost."

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Joshua Walker of Wine & Company on Meeting Street has absorbed some of the costs of the new tariffs to avoid losing loyal customers.

As far as what they look like to Charleston consumers, Walker suggested it's more than just a $3 price jump on a $10 glass of your favorite Bordeaux at Chez Nous. It's European exporters dropping out of the business entirely.

"It's more than us taking prices and throwing them through the roof," said Walker. "It's slowly losing producers we love. We're just seeing them missing in the market now."

The impact is felt when Walker can't serve a loyal patron their favorite glass of wine during one of the most stressful times our country has faced in recent history.

"Not only do you have to come into the bar thinking about masks, social distancing and hand sanitizer. Now your favorite wine after a terrible week isn't here anymore," he said. "Psychologically, it's been the most taxing."

U.S. sales of wines affected by the previous tariffs are down 53 percent, according to the U.S. Wine Trade Alliance, not boding well for those hit by this new expansion. But there is hope that the Biden administration will reverse some of the tariffs, lifting one burden off an already struggling industry.

Leading up to the change of power, Root has been in touch with lawmakers, though he won't make any physical appearances at the Capitol any time soon.

"Going to D.C. right now is not really possible unless you beat yourself in," he said. "But from my talks with lawmakers, there does seem to be bipartisan recognition that these tariffs are unfair and misguided."

Theoretically, the tariffs could be withdrawn by the executive branch without Congressional input at any time.

Root said he knows the Biden administration has a lot on its plate at the start of this term. At the end of the day, repealing these tariffs is not one of the most important things, but is one of the simplest things to do, he offered.