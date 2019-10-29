One of the most important tools in the Taste of Thai kitchen is a white plastic spoon.

You probably have a spoon like it in a drawer somewhere, even if you don’t do much Thai cooking at home. Maybe you toss it in your lunch sack along with a Tupperware container of last night’s soup, or set it alongside the French onion dip at a party. It is, in other words, the most basic of disposable American eating utensils.

At Arun Maneejan’s West Ashley restaurant, though, it’s indispensable. Maneejan demonstrates how he uses the spoon, touching just its tip to the homemade chili powder kept in a deli container beneath Taste of Thai’s pass, counting slowly as he goes for the benefit of an inexplicably interested reporter.

“One,” he says, then pokes the spoon about twice as far into the brick-red spice. “Two.”

He lifts the spoon away from the container to show that it’s filled approximately halfway with chili powder. “Three.”

A little more powder. “Four.”

Another dig into the powder. Now the spice is level with the brim. “Five.”

And that is the essence of the Thai-American restaurant star system for heat. When Taste of Thai customers ask for two-star spicy or five-star spicy, they’re dictating how many fifths of a plastic spoon’s worth of dried chili powder they want added to their dishes. (According to Maneejan, two-star is the most popular order.)

It’s not a perfect scheme. For one thing, there’s no telling whether a Thai restaurant across town uses the same size spoon — or uses a spoon at all. Even in Taste of Thai’s own kitchen, there’s variation. The head cook, a Veracruz native who draws his personal limit at three-star spicy, measures out chili powder with a shade less gusto than his boss.

Plus, chilies are so inconsistent that volume is far from a foolproof control mechanism: When peppers are running hot, one-fifth of a plastic spoon could register as significantly spicier than a heaping spoonful of powder made from milder peppers.

Still, perhaps the biggest problem with the one-to-five arrangement is it’s keeping American-born eaters from fully appreciating Thai food.

Seeing stars

There are roughly 5,300 Thai restaurants in the U.S., which is an astounding statistic considering the size of the nation’s Thai population. The last U.S. census recorded 300,000 Thais, which works out to one Thai restaurant for every 56 Thai people.

If there was a standard formula for determining the number of U.S. restaurants specializing in another country’s cuisine, it would rely heavily on flavor and demographics. Those factors pretty well explain the nation’s 58,000 Mexican restaurants. But the prevalence of Thai restaurants is the result of a completely different set of circumstances: Thai restaurants are everywhere because that’s the way Thailand wants it.

In the early 2000s, the Thai government launched a formal program to establish thousands of Thai restaurants around the world.

“It challenges that idea that Thai immigrants just pick up and go and open a restaurant on their own,” Thai food scholar Mark Padoongpatt recently told The Splendid Table, referring to the chef training, small business loans and marketing provided by the state.

Prior to the government effort, which was intended to encourage tourism and standardize Thai menus abroad, Thai-American restaurants were scarce outside of Los Angeles. Boston got its first Thai restaurant in 1979, just a few years after Chicago’s first three Thai restaurants opened in a sudden gust. The genre was then so unfamiliar that one of them was literally called “Thai Restaurant.”

In an attempt to introduce Thai cuisine to readers, The Boston Globe’s dining critic in 1980 ran down the ingredients they were likely to encounter at the newly opened Bangkok. He name-checked fish sauce, basil, coconut milk and “lots of hot chili peppers.”

Anthony Spinazzola warned, “You can indicate how you want your dishes flavored, but be advised that if you don’t, the food may be too hot for you.”

For at least the next decade, food writers stressed that eaters shouldn’t shy away from Thai food because they could determine their own spice destinies. The Detroit Free Press’ critic in 1989 spelled out the system: “Spice levels are marked with drawings of chili peppers, one denoting the mildest; five the hottest. (The owner) tries to discourage macho types from ordering the five-pepper level, which sometimes is too hot even for him.”

Granted, the symbol was a pepper, not a star, but it appears this was one of the earliest published references to the one-to-five structure.

Out of control

By the late-1990s, when Maneejan opened his first restaurant, there was no escaping the star approach. His American-born customers automatically appended a number to every order, even without a prompt from the server or menu cue. (Maneejan laughs at the idea of Thai-born customers assigning star values to their soups, salads and curries.)

It’s still not entirely clear to Maneejan why customers generally trust chefs working in other Asian traditions to settle on the correct amount of spice.

“Like Chinese food, they just have whatever the cook chooses,” he says.

But the answer may lurk in a 2011 study of Midwestern college students’ attitudes toward Chinese and Thai food. Researchers at North Dakota State University found they were more likely to agree with the statement, “Eating this type of food concerns me” when dealing with the latter. Supplying a star level could make worried eaters feel like they’re in control.

At least, that’s what Chicago-based food writer Leela Punyaratabandhu suspects.

“It’s kind of like when you watch tennis and you get all tense,” Punyaratabandhu says. “You feel like you’re helping the player by tensing your muscles. You have a small sense of control.”

In reality, muscle-tensing and star-selecting are both examples of magical thinking, she continues. “You think ‘I guess I’m safe now, I chose a dish that has one chili pepper.’ But you don’t know what your baseline is. It’s an arbitrary system that is so subjective that it’s meaningless.”

Stars could provide some cover for restaurants, she theorizes. If customers complain about spice levels, restaurant managers can remind them they asked for three stars, which is equally nonsensical and irrefutable.

Yet, what’s lost for customers is the opportunity to understand the way Thai food works.

“Traditionally, we try to create balance within a whole meal at the macro level” by mixing and matching dishes with complementary levels of sweetness, sourness and heat, Punyaratabandhu says. “One member of the ensemble could be very sweet like candy. If you just take that thing and eat it, it would be horrible, because it’s not meant to be eaten that way. It’s meant to play with its friend.”

People who’ve grown up eating Thai food instinctively recognize which dishes go together, in much the way that American-born eaters confronted by a salad bar know not to put only canned beets, French dressing and ranch in their bowls.

“There’s an art that every Thai person kind of knows,” Punyaratabandhu says.

Still, she believes Thai restaurant owners in the U.S. compound the problem of widespread unfamiliarity by organizing menus in American fashion, meaning that various dishes are coursed out. That leaves customers seeking spice throughout dinner little choice but to specify a heat level.

That doesn’t have to mean talking in stars, Punyaratabandhu says. She suggests customers illustrate precisely what they want. They could even use their spoons.