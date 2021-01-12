Charleston area restaurant owners need brunch, still the week's most profitable meal

At Bay Street Biergarten, brunch returned before the downtown Charleston restaurant reinstated lunch or dinner. The Mill Street Tavern extended its weekend brunch offerings to five days a week from two. And Red Drum invested $40,000 on renovation efforts that would allow the Mount Pleasant restaurant to seat and better serve more bloody Mary-thirsty patrons.

Brunch is not only a favorite weekend activity of the Lowcountry social set and a mimosa-dominated remedy for the hungover, but a financial staple for restaurants that rely on the meal to pull in the best profit margins of the week.

And during the pandemic, it's gone from a lagniappe to a lifeline.

When restaurants in March were forced to suspend dine-in service, most brought back brunch as soon as they reopened their doors. Some even maintained it as a to-go option during the mandatory closure.

According to Restaurant Hospitality, an organization that interprets industry trends, Saturday dinner checks average $40. Sunday brunch is $18 shy of that, but the margins are significantly better.

Those two eggs used for your omelette might cost a restaurant 24 cents, but you're probably paying upwards of $10 for them. Same goes for flapjacks, which cost the restaurant less than $1 for a short stack yet ring up for 12 times that.

Those hosting entertainment and live music in addition to serving up profitable fare, like The Shelter Kitchen and Bar, have seen crowds return to brunch in full force, for better or worse.

Revenue-wise, brunch has been a near-bonanza. Safety-wise, it poses significant concerns.

One Charleston epidemiologist is still wary of outings, particularly ones involving crowds and mimosas.

"We know that alcohol and the virus don’t mix, just like driving," Dr. Michael Schmidt, a MUSC professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, said in reference to people making poor choices about social distancing while under the influence or aiming to be.

"Remember, we don't know who is contagious," he continues. "The wait staff? The patrons? The real question is how much risk is that eggs Benedict worth?"

To keep brunch on the table during COVID-19, some restaurants that are typically "Sunday Funday" party destinations have pivoted.

Against the backdrop of Bay Street Biergarten's chicken-and-waffle service, DJ Natty Heavy typically hosts a Sunday dance party with flowing mimosas and a quadruple shotski (a ski with holes for four shots in it) passed from table to table.

That isn't exactly a socially distant pastime, so some changes had to be made.

"Brunch was one of the first things we brought back after quarantine, but in a different form," said Cara Mohr, marketing and events director at Bay Street Biergarten.

Now, there are spaced-out tables with Plexiglas shields between them to discourage mimosa-induced mingling. Outdoor dining has been extended into the parking lot to hold the bevy of brunch lovers.

Butcher & Bee didn't want to lose out on Mother's Day brunch revenue this year, so that holiday meal was doled out in a basket instead of served to the table. The restaurant also curtailed a series of planned brunch takeovers by guest chefs.

Now the restaurant serves 200 to 250 during brunch service each Saturday and Sunday, chief of staff Tara Pate says. That's down from the 300 or more that came in for espresso and quiche on pre-pandemic Sundays, but still more than the restaurant currently seats for dinner.

Red Drum went through extensive renovations before bringing back brunch. Owner Charlie Chance spent close to $40,000 on permanent, weatherproof outdoor seating and an accompanying bar. The patio officially opened for brunch in early November.

"This has been one of the silver linings for us," Chance said. "Though it took time and capital, we really needed it to happen to better the overall experience, even when you get outside of COVID."

The restaurant's favorite "bottomless mimosas" are off the menu and there is no live entertainment to coerce customers into staying longer. Still, during the last few weekends, there have been about 200 brunchgoers for each service.

That's similar to numbers the restaurant was pulling in November of last year, according to Chance.

Schmidt suggested that, despite the safety stipulations in place at Lowcountry restaurants like Red Drum, a backyard patio brunch with quarantine friends is a better option.

"The virus is very similar to the fair game of Whac-A-Mole," said Schmidt. "We need to isolate the infected and prevent them from mixing with the uninfected. Restaurants, bars and clubs are mixers, and given that you can be contagious and still show no symptoms and feel 100 percent, we will remain in the ditch."

Fortunately, the majority of Charleston area brunch specialists are happy to pack up your fried egg sandwich and avocado toast to-go. Under South Carolina liquor law, though, you'll have to mix your own morning pick-me-up.

Shotskis are optional.