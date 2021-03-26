Charleston area pizzeria emerges as popular source of traditional Italian Easter desserts

Around the world, Christians celebrate Easter with eggs — the symbol of rebirth is often rendered in chocolate form.

But Naples native and Summerville restaurant owner Ciro Damiano takes a different approach, sealing whole eggs atop casatiello in traditional Neapolitan fashion. He's selling the circular stuffed bread in advance of the holiday.

Growing up, Damiano helped his grandmother and mother in the kitchen, preparing the bread the Thursday before it would be served to dozens of family members on Easter Sunday.

"Those were very long days spent eating and enjoying each other's company and taking time with the entire family we didn't see as often," Damiano said.

It's the second year Damiano has offered casatiello at Antica Napoli Pizzeria.

Last year, he sold about 28 orders. This year, he began receiving requests in early March for the popular bread made with salami, ham and provolone cheese.

Damiano said he would make more if he could, but the time-consuming process limits the amount he can produce. The recipe calls for wood-fire oven cooking at a temperature that can only be reached after the oven has been turned off for several hours.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

His peak baking hour is 3 a.m., and he prepares the other ingredients ahead of time in the late evening. Being understaffed at the restaurant doesn't help, but to Damiano, making the effort to bring the beloved tradition to the Italian American community here in Charleston is worthwhile.

Last year, people drove from Myrtle Beach, Anderson and Beaufort to pick up the Easter bread, Damiano said.

"It's definitely challenging, but worth all the sweat," he said. "These items are the connection to my culture, and with COVID, it's even more important to do this right now. We're opening our customers to those family stories and memories around the holiday."

In addition to Casatiello, Damiano is also selling a take-and-bake lasagna with miniature meatballs, similar to the one he made for Christmas, and La Pastiera Napoletana, a traditional pie made with a whipped cream, eggs and ricotta. It's the standout Easter dessert he remembers making for his family.

"There's no prize that could pay for those memories and the beauty of making something traditional for me," said Damiano.

Even more than in most years, Damiano is in the mood for sweet recollections and flavors. His food trailer, which predates his permanent location, was damaged on March 17; several items were stolen out of it, he said.

He admits he and his family this year will be consuming chocolate eggs, too.