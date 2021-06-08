Charleston-area community cookbooks are a gold mine of recipes featuring Bisquick mix

Contributor Stephanie Burt has shelves of community cookbooks, plus spiralbound snapshots of church groups, Junior League chapters and other social organizations. They hold history in every line and, with the right tweaking in the kitchen, can still give us direction for dinner today.

Bisquick is a divisive ingredient. Developed in 1930 by a General Mills executive who persuaded a Black chef to part with his secret to on-demand biscuits, the pre-mixed pancake and baking mix, later sold under the Betty Crocker label, offered time savings to weary Depression-era cooks.

Remember, this was the era when “laundry day” in the half of American households which weren’t yet electrified really could take up to eight hours and appliances such as the microwave didn’t exist. Had I lived and cooked during that time, I would have cut any corners I could.

While biscuit- and pancake-making requires few ingredients, a box of Bisquick is more economical than buying fat, flour and leavening individually.

Yet Bisquick is more than just a quick baking mix. As Alia Akkam wrote for the online magazine Taste in 2017, the dishes it spawned were “sometimes zany, always hearty (and) embodied a suburban Americana fueled by convenience.”

In other words, self-professed serious home cooks have found reasons to poke fun at Bisquick. But in 1970s and 1980s community cookbooks, Bisquick recipes abound.

The following recipe from a 1982 cookbook published by Charleston Heights Baptist Church seems like a logical adaptation of Betty Crocker’s Impossible Cheeseburger Pie, part of a series of “Impossible Pie” recipes the company began printing on the backs of Bisquick boxes starting in 1970.

Although the original recipe only called for two eggs, recipe contributor Willie Mae Jones upped the custard-y ante by adding a third egg. However, her real genius came with the topping addition of fresh, sliced tomatoes under the cheese.

When I tested the recipe, I was worried about the very thin batter overflowing a shallow pie pan, so I went with a deeper pan, which resulted in a slightly longer initial cook time.

Then I found the beef was begging for a little more flavor than just salt and pepper. I used grass-fed beef, which wasn’t specified in the cookbook, and added Lillie’s of Charleston Ho-Lotta Spice Rub to great success.

And lastly, I wanted to showcase that topping triumph, so a slide under the broiler assured the cheese became crusty and bubbly, not soggy with tomato juice.

As for Bisquick, I stuck with the original, although the “original” now has genetically engineered ingredients, according to a legally mandated line in bold on the box. I only use it a couple of times a year to make sausage balls for an appetizer (another cheese, Bisquick, and meat combo), and since there has been no party gathering of late, I’d been keeping the box in my freezer.

Now I was ready to have the space instead. Already having an ingredient on hand is convenience at its best. Enjoy.

“Sharing Recipes,” Compiled by Golden Fellowship Club of Charleston Heights Baptist Church, Charleston, SC. 1982

Willie Mae’s Cheeseburger Pie

Contributed by Willie Mae Jones

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 ½ cups chopped onions

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 ½ cup milk (regular)

¾ cup Bisquick

3 eggs

2 tomatoes, sliced (fresh)

1 cup shredded sharp cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease 10 x 1 ½ inch pie plate. Brown beef and onions, drain off grease. Stir in salt and pepper. Spread in pie plate. Beat milk, eggs, and Bisquick in blender at high speed for 15 seconds and pour into pie plate.

Bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and top with tomatoes and cheese. Put back into oven for about 8 minutes.

Vintage Kitchen Cheeseburger Pie

Adapted by Stephanie Burt

Ingredients

1 pound ground grass-fed beef, 85/15 blend

1 ½ cups chopped onions

1 teaspoon Lillie’s of Charleston Ho-Lotta or Hissy Fit Spice Rub (spicy)

1 ½ cup whole milk

¾ cup Bisquick

3 eggs

2 tomatoes, sliced (fresh)

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Spray non-stick coating on a deep-dish pie pan or shallow square casserole and set aside.

In a skillet, brown beef and onions over medium heat, then drain off any grease. Remove from heat; stir in spice rub, and then spread beef mixture in bottom of pie dish.

Blend milk, eggs, and Bisquick in blender at high speed for 15-20 seconds (don’t worry if the batter looks very thin), then pour over the beef mixture. Bake pie for 30 minutes.

Remove pie from oven and top with tomatoes and cheese. Return to oven and broil for an additional 5-8 minutes or until cheese is brown and bubbly on top.