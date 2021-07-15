Celebrity chef who served Obama, Oprah and Shaq hosts Charleston culinary camp

A celebrity chef who has served former President Barack Obama, talk show icon Oprah Winfrey and basketball star Shaquille O'Neal, is hosting a children's culinary arts summer camp in the Lowcountry.

Carlos Brown, who grew up on Hanover Street and was featured in the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture for his shrimp and grits dish, started his nonprofit C3 International Culinary Camp a decade ago.

The camp connects community youths with chefs, farmers, restaurateurs, artists, educators and industry professionals. Along with botanical garden education it provides hands-on cooking experience, kitchen safety lessons and financial accountability.

Campers learn how to make a variety of dishes and cuisines from around the world and also get the chance to explore career opportunities and network. In addition they learn about sustainable, equitable and healthy food practices.

This year, camp is from July 19 to 23 at Founders Hall at Charles Towne Landing. There will be a special dinner and awards ceremony along with a community health and wellness fair on July 24 in Martin Park, 155 Jackson St., to round out the week. Free Roper St. Francis health screenings will be available.

Brown, who now owns the Shrimp & Grits Cafe at Citadel Mall, opened that restaurant after his mother died from COVID-19 last year at age 75. His famed shrimp and grits dish came from her, and the cafe features pictures of her, in memory and motivation, on its kitchen walls.

Brown has been honored with several awards including the 2020 National Black Chef Awards Culinary Excellence Award, American Culinary Federation Award, Kingston Chef Scholastic Award and the Diamond Culinary Medal.

The list of celebrity clients Brown has served also include Jim Carrey, Viola Davis, Danny Glover, Whoopi Goldberg and Ray Lewis.

For more information about Brown and the camp, or to sponsor a student, visit c3culinarycamp.com or call 843-209-7902.