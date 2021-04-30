Celebrate Mother's Day with these to-go packages in Charleston

Reservations are booking up fast for a holiday that last year didn't offer the usual dining-out opportunities.

This year is a different story. Restaurants across the Lowcountry are serving up brunch and dinner specials for Mother's Day 2021.

If you can't snag your preferred table or would rather pick up a to-go option, here are some samplings for treating mom.

Halls picnic baskets

If you couldn't get reservations for Halls Chophouse for Mother's Day, don't fret. There's are two picnic options that you can take to the park or enjoy in your own backyard.

The beef tenderloin with mushroom borledaise option will cost $185, while the fried chicken basket is $140. Both include a bottle of Perrier-Jouet Champagne, cheese plate, seasonal succotash, squash gratin and whipped potatoes. They feed six people.

You can add creamed spinach, mac and cheese, pancetta Brussels sprouts or a shrimp cocktail as sides.

The dessert add-ons include blueberry cheesecake, three-layer chocolate cake and strawberry cream pie.

Picnic basket reservations must be placed by 5 p.m. on May 6 and picked up May 8 or 9. Order online at hall-management-group.square.site or over the phone by calling 843-242-3185.⠀⠀

Hamby Catering brunch casseroles and more

Depending on the size of your Mother's Day brunch party, you can pick a package at Hamby that best works.

The catering company is offering smoked salmon lox for four to eight guests for $85; two sizes of brunch casseroles with hash browns, asparagus, Kielbasa, gouda and Yukon potatoes ($18 for two to four guests or $35 for eight to 10 guests); and a fruit "farm board" with a praline pimento cheese ball and water crackers that serves eight to 10 guests for $45.

Desserts are a mini selection of chef's-choice assorted sweets ($18 for two dozen) or a choice of lemon bars or turtle brownies (14 for a half-dozen).

There is also a $30 build-your-own cocktail kit that comes with a bottle of Brut champagne and choice of peach nectar or freshly squeezed orange juice to make Bellinis or mimosas.

Orders must be placed by noon May 6 and picked up on May 8. Place your reservation by calling 843-725-4035 or emailing info@hambycatering.com.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Table & Twine brunch package

A to-go option for $99.99 is the Table & Twine brunch package. Included is an artisan green salad, buttermilk fried chicken biscuits, ham and gruyere croissants, broccoli salad, pimento cheese heirloom tomato pie, fruit salad and cinnamon streusel coffee cake.

A la carte add-ons include a lavender lemonade cocktail mix and fresh bouquet of flowers.

Order at tableandtwinechs.com/pages/mothers-day by 1 p.m. May 6, and pick up or get it delivered on May 8.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort package

Picnic after a beach morning? Soak up some sun with the family on Kiawah Island, and then pick up a to-go Mother's Day feast made by Executive Chef Jason Cote.

There are two options that each feed four to six people. Choose between a spiral cut ham with pineapple glaze for $250 or sliced beef tenderloin with au poivre sauce for $300. Included sides are mashed potatoes, baked mac and cheese, green bean almondine, honey roasted rainbow carrots, garden salad with balsamic vinaigrette and baked biscuits with honey butter.

Assorted mini desserts include lemon berry tarts, double chocolate cupcakes, peach crumb bars and strawberry chocolate scones.

An optional mimosa add-on will cost $40.

Order by May 4 by calling 843-768-2997 or visiting kiawahresort.com/holiday-events/mothers-day, and pick up between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on May 9 at the West Beach Conference Center.

Enjoy the leisure of a hot, chef-prepared Mother’s Day Brunch without any of the effort! Executive Chef Jason Cote and the Villa Banquet team have created a menu of traditional brunch favorites, available for carry out. Choose a full meal with a spiral cut ham or sliced beef tenderloin that serves 4-6 people, plus an option to add mimosas. Menu

Place your order by May 4th and pick-up on Sunday, May 9th from 10am-1:30pm at the West Beach Conference Center. Order online or call 843.768.2997.

Sweet Lulu's sponge cake

Just looking to treat mom to the sweet stuff? A raspberry lemon curd sponge cake made with tangy lemon curd, raspberry jam, Madagascar vanilla bean Swiss buttercream and topped with fresh flowers is one epic "bouquet."

Sweet Lulu's is offering pickup or delivery orders just for the holiday. Visit sweetlulusbakery.com/holiday for more details.