Cake and muffin fans have known for a century that baking secrets reside in mayonnaise jar

Contributor Stephanie Burt has shelves of community cookbooks, those spiralbound snapshots of the collected recipes from a church group, Junior League or another social organization. They hold a lot of history in every line, and, with the right tweaking in the kitchen, can still give us direction for dinner today.

This time of year, the garden or farmers market is starting to produce all the makings for a great weeknight dinner: tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh corn, okra, squash and zucchini.

If you’re like me, then that’s a vegetable plate in the making, especially if you have some fresh cornbread or a biscuit on the side. But what if you don’t want to make a whole pan of either, preferring to get dinner on the table in the time it takes to slice cucumbers and fry up some squash and okra?

Enter the mayonnaise muffin. All it takes is a quick stir, and it’s hot out of the oven in less than 30 minutes. I’ll admit it sounds odd, but a mayonnaise muffin is, in fact, a delicious, tender quick bread that hides a lot of science behind its humble origins.

“Whoever came up with mayonnaise in baked goods is an evil genius and I love them,” said Nate Whiting, former chef of Charleston's 492 and Ristorante Juliet who, along with chef Jesse Sutton, waxes poetic about the power of mayo on the blog (and corresponding podcast) Hot Dogs and Caviar.

More than likely, it wasn’t genius, but necessity that was the mother of this muffin invention.

Mayonnaise cakes rose in popularity during the Depression era, and secured their foothold during World War II. And if there were mayonnaise cakes, it’s pretty likely that mayo muffins dipped into that same creative well.

“In things like chocolate cakes, shortbreads and quick breads, mayonnaise fixes and stabilizes the moisture,” Whiting said. “When you’re making a quick bread, you’re probably mixing it by hand, so mayo is added insurance that the fat, flour and moisture are evenly distributed and stay that way.”

Additionally, in this dish, the self-rising flour has double-acting leaveners, activated by heat and then acid for an extra rise, so the mayonnaise’s acid is the catalyst for these super-fluffy muffins. The “fluffy factor” was a bit of a sticking point for me, since when I first baked them they were so tender that they crumbled at the slightest touch.

I counteracted that by switching out heavy cream for the whole milk, adding a little more fat for binding that flour, and upped the cooking time five more minutes or so for more browning and a crunchier crust.

Even with these changes, they still came out incredibly tender, so eat them while they’re hot, and you won’t even need butter. Wait until the next day, and you’ll have crumbles better suited for another down-home treat: Crumbled bread and buttermilk.

Mayonnaise Muffins (original)

From "Feeding the Flock," Herbert United Methodist Church, Georgetown, S.C., 1989. Recipe by Judy Elliott.

Ingredients

1 cup self-rising flour

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

½ cup milk

Directions

Mix flour and mayonnaise in mixing bowl, add milk a little at a time. Mix well. Spoon into well-greased muffin tins. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes.

Vintage Kitchen Mayonnaise Muffins

Adapted from Judy Elliott, “Feeding the Flock,” Herbert United Methodist Church, Georgetown, S.C. 1989.

Ingredients

1 cup self-rising flour

3 tablespoons Duke’s Mayonnaise (my favorite, and there’s no added sugar)

½ cup heavy cream

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Spray nonstick coating in 5 cups of a muffin pan, then set aside.

In a mixing bowl, mix flour and mayonnaise with a spatula or wooden spoon until incorporated, then slowly add milk until batter becomes smooth. Spoon into greased muffin cups and bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes or until golden brown. Serve immediately.