Braised in the South is now open on Johns Island

Three years after launching their Braised in the South food truck, partners Brandon Lapp and Steve Klatt have opened a permanent food stand by the same name.

“We only dreamed about being where we are today,” Klatt said of the new Johns Island location, furnished with outdoor seating.

An order of tatchos served at Braised in the South on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Much of the menu at the freestanding Braised in the South mirrors what is served from the truck, which will continue to operate. According to a publicist, tacos, a cheeseburger, and fried shrimp and grits are among established customer favorites. New additions include barbecue sold by the platter and pound, and an array of sandwiches.

Unlike the truck, the latest iteration of Braised in the South will also offer soft-serve ice cream, sold through a dedicated window.

Braised in the South, 3338 Maybank Highway, is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-996-4739 or go to braisedinthesouth.com.

Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.

