Braised in the South is now open on Johns Island

Ryan Blankenbaker (from left). his brother Brandon Blankenbaker, Ryan's daughter Allie Blankenbaker, mother-in-law Karen MClary and wife Devan Blankenbaker share tacos at Braised in the South on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Braised in the South, which started as a food truck, is now open in a permanent spot on Johns Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com
Three years after launching their Braised in the South food truck, partners Brandon Lapp and Steve Klatt have opened a permanent food stand by the same name.
“We only dreamed about being where we are today,” Klatt said of the new Johns Island location, furnished with outdoor seating.
Much of the menu at the freestanding Braised in the South mirrors what is served from the truck, which will continue to operate. According to a publicist, tacos, a cheeseburger, and fried shrimp and grits are among established customer favorites. New additions include barbecue sold by the platter and pound, and an array of sandwiches.
Unlike the truck, the latest iteration of Braised in the South will also offer soft-serve ice cream, sold through a dedicated window.
Braised in the South, 3338 Maybank Highway, is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more information, call 843-996-4739 or go to braisedinthesouth.com.
Sean Marzetta and his wife Anna Marzetta order ice-cream from the side window at Braised in the South, which started as a food truck, and is now open in a permanent spot on Johns Island Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Photos: Permanent home for Braised in the South
Braised in the South food truck has opened a permanent home on Johns Island after three years on the road, featuring familiar favorites from the truck and a walk up ice cream window.
Sean Marzetta and his wife Anna Marzetta order ice-cream from the side window at Braised in the South, which started as a food truck, and is now open in a permanent spot on Johns Island Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Reach Hanna Raskin at 843-937-5560 and follow her on Twitter @hannaraskin.