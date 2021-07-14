Bottomless pours await, ride shares encouraged at Charleston Summer Wine Festival

Bottomless pours of wine, beer and cider await at this summer's Lowcountry wine festival.

Charleston Summer Wine Festival tickets are now on sale for the Aug. 28 event that will feature more than 50 wines for sipping, along with mimosas, beer, live music and a DJ at the Charleston Harbor Cruise Terminal, 196 Concord St.

The summer festival is one of four annual parties in place by Charleston Wine Festivals, an events-oriented organization formed in 2018. There's also the winter wine festival, spring brunch festival and autumn mimosa festival.

Last year, the summer wine festival scheduled for Aug. 15 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for this year's festival are $45 in advance, $50 after Aug. 19 and $60 at the gate unless sold out. The first 250 tickets sold for each of two sessions that take place on the same day are only $35.

The first session is from noon-4 p.m. and the second is from 6-10 p.m.

The festival maintains the right to cut off patrons at any time, and as a ground rule, pours will stop 15 minutes before the end of each session. While other local alcohol-centric events have offered designated driver tickets at discounted prices, that is not the case here.

Ride shares are strongly encouraged.

"Do Not Drink and Drive, take Uber or Lyft," the event page reads.

The festival ticket price does not include a ride share voucher, but does include a souvenir acrylic wine glass and all of the beer and wine samples. Food will be available but costs extra. Bottles of water are free.

Tickets can be purchased online at bigtickets.com/events/charleston/charleston-summer-wine-festival.

The mimosa festival is slated to return this fall, on Oct. 9, but tickets are not yet on sale.