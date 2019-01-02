New Year’s resolutions of the culinary type are somewhat predictable: Eat less sugar, less red meat, less food altogether.
“Cooking with Scraps: Turn Your Peels, Cores, Rinds, and Stems into Delicious Meals” offers a new opportunity by adapting the nose-to-tail method of reducing meat waste for root-to-fruit. Author Lindsay-Jean Hard offers a reference book “you can turn to when you don’t know what to do with underutilized produce parts and other widely neglected odds and ends … destined for the waste bins.”
This is a resolution that, with her guide in hand, will be easy to keep. Workman Publishing. $19.95.