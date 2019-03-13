It’s 1975. Imagine the culture shock a family that has just fled Vietnam experiences upon entering a California supermarket. Yet Andrea Nguyen’s mother learned to adapt non-Viet ingredients to feed Vietnamese food to her family.
“Incorporating American work-arounds while not compromising Vietnamese integrity created foodways that helped to define the Vietnamese American experience,” writes the award-winning cookbook author. Here she employs many of these hacks, using ingredients found in big-box grocery stores and equipment found in most home kitchens, to teach the reader the ease of building flavors of her native country.