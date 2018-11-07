“Red Truck Bakery: Gold Standard Recipes from America’s Favorite Rural Bakery”
Here’s a smashing little bakery in Virginia hunt country run by Brian Noyes. Its frequent customer list includes Robert Duvall and Mary Chapin Carpenter. Its scrapbook contains raves from Oprah, Andrew Zimmern, Garden & Gun, Saveur, Esquire, Bon Appetit, and Travel + Leisure. Its mail order business is legendary. Add all that up and it’s a sure bet that its cookbook is terrific. Filled with sweet and savory pies, pickles, preserves, cakes, breads, cookies, bars, candies and biscuits. It serves up all the fixin's you could possibly need for the holidays.
Clarkson Potter/Publishers. $25.