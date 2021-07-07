Books for Cooks: Nigel Slater prescribes breadcrumbs for summer glut of tomatoes and basil

Twenty-seven years a cookery columnist for Britain’s Sunday Observer magazine, author of multiple cookbooks, including the James Beard Award winning “Ripe,” and television broadcaster, Nigel Slater OBE is self-titled “a cook who writes.” His food stories from his kitchen garden are tender; his recipes mainly casual.
He describes them in this book, Greenfeast: Spring, Summer, as “a table with several little bowls of light unfussy food to please and delight and, ultimately, gently sustain.” Perfect for our hot July. Ten Speed Press. $26.
Tomatoes, Basil, Breadcrumbs
Ingredients
2 cups basil
2½ ounces fresh white bread
6 tablespoons olive oil, plus a little more
1 2/3 pounds assorted tomatoes
Directions
Put the basil in a food processor with the bread and blend until you have green crumbs. Pour in the olive oil and briefly mix.
Heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Slice the tomatoes thickly, three or four good thick slices from each one, depending on their size. Layer them in a baking dish, seasoning each layer with a little salt, black pepper and the merest trickle of olive oil. Bake for 30 minutes.
Pile the basil crumbs on top of the tomatoes, press down gently, and bake for another 25 minutes. Let rest for 15 minutes before serving, spooning the juices from the dish over the top as you go.
Reprinted with permission from Greenfeast: Spring, Summer by Nigel Slater, copyright© 2021. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.