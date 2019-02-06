While “EatingWell Soups: 100 Healthy Recipes for the Ultimate Comfort Food,” is a collection of recipes selected by the editors of EatingWell, the contributors include such culinary luminaries as Lydia Bastianich, Bill and Cheryl Jamison, and Raghavan Iyer.

In keeping with the brand founded in 1990, all of the offerings are “healthy,” a determination made by a team of registered dietitians who provide the nutritional analysis accompanying each recipe. Among the categories are vegetarian and vegan soups, such as four-bean and pumpkin chili; starter soups such as green gazpacho; soups for slow cookers, such as French onion; and one-and-done total meal soups like the one below.

Recipe GREEN EGGS AND HAM SOUP

Published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. $22.