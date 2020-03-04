Books for Cooks: Joe Yonan's new recipes showcase beans, good for you and the environment

“In these days of justifiable worry about climate change ... beans may represent the key to feeding the Earth’s rapidly growing population,” Joe Yonan writes in the introduction to his newest cookbook, Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking with the World's Most Versatile Plant-Based Protein.

Beans have a positive effect on the land they grow on and require much less water and fewer resources to produce than animal protein, all the while providing a perfect nutritional alternative to it.

Yonan, a vegan-leaning vegetarian, is the two-time James Beard Award-wining food and dining editor of The Washington Post and the author of its “Weeknight Vegetarian” column. Added to the 125 bean recipes that he developed for the book is how-to instruction for those who just want to open a can of beans and those who will be cooking them in their Instant Pot.

His food is always creative and especially inspiring for the beginner in bean cookery. In the recipe below, for example, you’ll find all the flavors traditional to falafel with none of the shaping or deep frying required.

Falafel fattoush

This bread salad reminiscent of Middle Eastern fattoush packs all the elements of a falafel sandwich — spiced chickpeas, of course, plus pita, lettuce, parsley, pickles and tahini sauce — into a bowl. It’s best when freshly made, because the pita chips retain some crunch, so if you want to reserve some for leftovers, separate out the pita chips after roasting and save them in an airtight container at room temperature while you refrigerate the rest, until you’re ready to serve the salad.

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups cooked or canned no-salt-added chickpeas (from two 15-ounce cans), drained and rinsed

1 yellow onion, cut into large chunks

5 garlic cloves, peeled but left whole

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 large pitas, split and torn into large pieces

1 tablespoon sumac

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup tahini

Water

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

6 cups torn romaine lettuce leaves

1 cup lightly packed flat-leaf parsley leaves

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

4 large sour pickle spears, coarsely chopped

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss together the chickpeas, onion, garlic, olive oil, salt, cumin, coriander and cayenne. Roast until the onion and garlic have started to soften, 15 to 20 minutes.

Scatter the pita pieces on top, sprinkle them with sumac, and continue roasting until the pitas are crisp and the onion and garlic are very soft, 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and fish out the garlic to use in the dressing. Let everything cool to room temperature.

While the chickpea mixture is cooling, make the dressing: In a small bowl, mash the reserved roasted garlic with a fork, then whisk in the lemon juice, tahini, 1/4 cup water, and salt. Taste and add more salt if needed.

To assemble the salad, toss the chickpea mixture with the romaine, parsley, tomatoes, and pickles. Drizzle with the dressing and serve immediately.

Reprinted with permission from Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking with the World's Most Versatile Plant-Based Protein, with 125 Recipes by Joe Yonan, copyright © 2020. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House.