Books for Cooks: Ina Garten greets pandemic with comfort food, including hash brown waffle

There wasn’t a pandemic on the horizon when the domestic diva of casual cuisine decided to write this cookbook, but luck has it that Ina Garten delivered the perfect pick for what we want to eat right in the middle of one. Full of recipes for grilled oysters, crab nachos, and sautéed rainbow chard, many as simple as the one below, Garten’s “Modern Comfort Food” is exactly what you want.
Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House. $35.
Waffle Iron Hash Browns
Recipe courtesy of Modern Comfort Food. Copyright © 2020 by Ina Garten.
Ingredients
1½ pounds russet (baking) potatoes, peeled (2 large)
1 medium yellow onion
2 tablespoons melted butter, plus extra for the waffle iron
1 extra-large egg, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Preheat the oven to 250 degrees. Preheat a Belgian or standard waffle iron on medium-high heat.
Grate the potatoes in a food processor fitted with the grating disk. (You can also grate them by hand on a box grater as you would grate carrots.) Transfer the potatoes to a clean kitchen towel and spread them out. Working quickly, roll the towel up like a jelly roll. Press firmly to squeeze out any moisture but not so hard that you break up the potatoes. Transfer the potatoes to a large mixing bowl.
Grate the onion the same way you grated the potatoes, spreading it out on the kitchen towel and squeezing out the moisture. Add the onion to the bowl. Add the butter, egg, flour, 1½ teaspoons salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper and mix with a fork.
When the waffle iron is hot, brush both sides generously with melted butter. Place a generous ¹⁄₃ cup of the potato mixture on each of the four waffle divisions, spreading it out with a fork. Cook for five to 10 minutes, depending on your waffle iron, until the potatoes are browned and crispy. Transfer the potatoes, browner side up, to a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and keep warm in the oven, for up to 30 minutes, while you prepare the next batch.
Repeat with the remaining mixture to make eight hash browns. Transfer to a platter, sprinkle with salt, and serve hot.