Rumors of Ford Fry opening a branch of his Tex-Mex restaurant Superica in the Cigar Factory began circulating years ago. Sadly, though Fry has several branches of Superica — Houston, Charlotte and Nashville — Charleston still does not have one. But eaters here can get a taste of what’s served there through Fry’s new cookbook, “Tex-Mex: Traditions, Innovations, and Comfort Foods from Both Sides of the Border.”

Houston-born, Fry has a natural familiarity with Tex-Mex cuisine and starts off with a history of its origins following the emergence of the First Mexican Empire in 1821.

“Fifteen years later, Texas ... won its independence. But even though Texas would go on to join the United States of America in 1845, its identity — and therefore its foodways — had, by and large, already been forged by its deep roots in Texas.”

Tex-Mex, he writes, “owes both its origins and its broad expansion to the Mexican-Americans who developed its definitive flavors and shared them in ... Texas and beyond.”

If the first thing that you think of when you hear the phrase "Tex-Mex" is chips and salsa, buy Fry’s book. There’s a lot to learn and a lot to like. Try out his recipe below, a perfect dish for Labor Day weekend. Clarkson Potter. $29.99.

Camarones de agua chile

This dish is on the lighter side of the spectrum and uses a milder chile, cucumber, avocado and lime to highlight the more delicate flavors of the shrimp. The citrus and chiles essentially cure, or “cook,” the shrimp, just as in a ceviche, and the result is really bright and refreshing.

Ingredients

For the shrimp

16 raw large shrimp, peeled, deveined and butterflied

1 cup fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons kosher salt

For the chile water

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

3/4 pound fresh tomatillos, husks removed

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 serrano pepper

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon kosher salt

For garnish

1/2 cup sliced cucumber

2 avocados, pitted, peeled, and sliced

1/4 cup sliced radishes

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup Cilantro Chimichurri (recipe below)

Directions

Prepare the shrimp: In a medium bowl, stir together the shrimp, lime juice, and salt. Cover and refrigerate for 45 minutes to cure the shrimp. Drain the shrimp, cover, and refrigerate until ready to use.

Make the chile water: In a food processor or blender, combine the lime juice, tomatillos, cilantro, onion, serrano, garlic, and salt and purée until very smooth, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer, cover, and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until ready to use.

To serve: Place four serving bowls in the freezer 15 to 20 minutes before ready to serve. Divide the shrimp evenly among the four chilled bowls. Ladle the cold chile water over the shrimp. Garnish with the cucumber, avocado, radishes, and cilantro, drizzle with the chimichurri, and serve.

Cilantro chimichurri

Ingredients

2 bunches cilantro, tough stems removed

1 serrano pepper, stemmed and coarsely chopped

1 garlic clove

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 cup vegetable oil

Directions

In a food processor, combine the cilantro, serrano, garlic and salt. Pulse to break down the ingredients. With the processor running, slowly drizzle in the oil and process until well combined, 1 to 2 minutes. Taste and add more salt as needed.

Serve or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.