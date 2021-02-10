Books for Cooks: Eton Mess with cherries and chocolate is clear winner for Valentine's Day

The 263 recipes in Christopher Kimball’s "Milk Street Cookish: Throw It Together" give you a guide to create the simplest, quickest, yet tastiest, means of cooking food. Years of experience with cuisines around the world give Kimball the ability to develop dishes with unique flavors and new techniques to cook them. Best of all: most dishes require only six ingredients.

“To make plain canned beans taste better, we briefly heat them in the microwave, then toss them while hot with aromatics or other high impact ingredients,” he writes in the Beans & Grains chapter.

Who knew?

To up the flavors in the luscious Eaton Mess below, chop frozen cherries, then cook them with sugar and sherry vinegar.

Toast store-bought meringues under the broiler.

Intrigued and ready to reinvent mealtime? Dig in.

Little, Brown and Company. $35.

Eton Mess with Cherries and Chocolate

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Eton mess, a dessert of crushed baked meringue, whipped cream and berries, is said to have originated at England’s Eton College. For this version, we use store-bought meringue cookies, toast them under the broiler and layer them with whipped cream studded with cherries and chopped chocolate.

Frozen cherries make this dessert a breeze to put together; we chop then soften the fruit by microwaving the pieces with sugar and sherry vinegar, which balances the sweetness of the meringues.

2 cups frozen pitted sweet cherries, thawed and chopped

1/3 cup white sugar

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

4 ounces vanilla or cocoa meringue cookies, lightly crushed (about 2 cups)

1 cup cold heavy cream

3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped

In a small microwave-safe bowl, mix the cherries, sugar and vinegar. Microwave for 5 minutes, then strain, reserving the liquid; cool completely. Heat the broiler with a rack about 4 inches from the element. Spread the meringues on a broiler-safe rimmed baking sheet and broil until browned, 30 to 60 seconds. In a medium bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks. Add the reserved cherry liquid and two-thirds of the chocolate, then beat to stiff peaks.

Spread half the meringues and half the cherries in a serving bowl. Top with the whipped cream, then the remaining cherries, meringues and chocolate.

Excerpted from "MILK STREET COOKISH." Copyright © 2020 by Christopher Kimball. Photographs by Connie Miller. Used with permission of Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company. New York, NY. All rights reserved.