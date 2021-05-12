Books for Cooks: Chef Matthew Raiford's nana didn't eat quiche, but stood by her egg pie

Chef Matthew Raiford titled his cookbook “Bress ‘n’ Nyam: Gullah Geechee Recipes from a Sixth-Generation Farmer,” using the Gullah words for “bless and eat.”

Writing beautifully of this heritage, Raiford explains:

“The Gullah Geechee are defined by their relationship to water. It is where we go to feed our families. It is where we return time and time again to seek guidance from the ancestors. My family are descended from the Freshwater Geechee, the ones who reshaped the land to craft irrigation systems for rice fields from the brackish rivers and creeks."

Raiford has returned to these roots after a journey through the military, college, the elite Culinary Institute of America and the helm of numerous restaurant kitchens. Now he farms, cooks and writes at Gilliard Farms, on acres that he inherited from his great-great-great-grandfather outside of Brunswick, Ga.

Through stories, photographs and recipes, in “Bress ‘n’ Nyam” Raiford shares his legacy of the Gullah Lowcountry. It is a memorable feast. The Countryman Press. $30.

Nana’s Egg Pie with Breakfast Potatoes

Nana made a quiche about once a week, but she never called it that. It was an egg pie to her, and whether it’s called a quiche, a frittata, or a strata — it will always be an egg pie to me. The secret to this pie is twofold: its freshness and its utility. In the spring, when we have an abundance of eggs because as the days get longer the hens lay more and the spring vegetables come in quicker than we can pick them, this recipe makes the most of the bounty of our farm. This egg pie also offers a great way to use up the ends of bread.

Ingredients

For the egg pie:

Olive oil spray

1 teaspoon pink Himalayan salt

1 teaspoon salt-free vegetable-pepper seasoning blend

1 dozen large eggs

2 cups coconut cream

4 cups stale bread, cut into cubes

2 cups spinach leaves, roughly chopped or torn

1 large (½ cup) portobello mushroom cap, sliced

1 small onion (½ cup), finely diced

1 bell pepper (½ cup), seeded, stemmed, and diced

2 jalapeño peppers (¼ cup), seeded, stemmed, and diced

1 tablespoon basil, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

1 cup crumbled feta

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced

For the potatoes:

3 Yukon Gold potatoes, medium diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

½ bunch scallions, white and green parts finely sliced

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray the bottom and sides of a 3-quart baking dish or a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with olive oil.

In a small bowl, mix together the salt and vegetable-pepper blend. In a large bowl, whisk together half of the salt-and-pepper combination with the eggs and cream.

Gently fold in the bread cubes, spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers, basil, parsley, and ½ cup of the feta into the eggs. Pour the egg pie mixture into the prepared dish or skillet, then top with the remaining feta and the tomatoes.

Let the egg pie sit for 15 minutes. While the egg pie rests, toss the potatoes with the olive oil, garlic, and remaining salt and pepper mix. Place the potatoes on the prepared baking sheet, then place both the egg pie and the potatoes into the preheated oven and bake for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, turn the egg pie 180 degrees and cook for 20 minutes more, until the egg pie is firm and golden. The potatoes should be browned and fork-tender.

Remove the egg pie from the oven and let it rest 5 minutes before serving. In a medium bowl, toss the cooked potatoes with the scallions. Serve the egg pie and potatoes together.

Tip: I use a combination of sourdough and brioche breads for the cubes.

Tip: You can make the egg pie a day ahead. Cover the uncooked egg pie with plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator overnight. Remove the egg pie at least 15 to 20 minutes before you pop it into the oven to allow it to come to room temperature. Then bake it as directed.