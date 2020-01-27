Rice touches more than 3 billion lives every day, so it’s hardly surprising that the most recent meeting of the Carolina Gold Rice Foundation drew about as diverse a group as one might hope to assemble for wonky grain talk on a weekday afternoon. Among the small group gathered in Middleton Place’s windowed pavilion were a young white woman in blue jeans and an older black man in a straw fedora.

Attendees had been promised presentations on the latest advancements in cold weather rice cultivation and the current status of rice fields in Suriname. But first, the board chair dealt with the usual housekeeping. He thanked the event’s hosts and prompted his fellow board members to stand.

Nine white men rose from their seats.

The impromptu board portrait wasn’t complete. A few members couldn’t make it to Middleton that day. But the statistic it suggested was spot on: There are only two women on Carolina Gold Rice Foundation’s 16-person board.

While the gender imbalance on the Carolina Gold Rice Foundation’s board is extreme, it’s not the only nonprofit in the Charleston area culinary sector at which a greater share of board seats belongs to men. On the boards of The Culinary Institute of Charleston, Lowcountry Hospitality Association and Coastal Conservation League, which operates GrowFood Carolina, men outnumber women by a ratio of 2-to-1.

Other local nonprofits concerned with advancing food justice or enhancing restaurant culture have dramatically reshaped their boards in recent years. Charleston Wine + Food, for example, since 2018 has converted its board from 10 men and four women to seven men and six women, or a near even split. But leaders of the organizations that haven’t yet achieved parity say their desire for diversity has been frustrated by factors beyond their control.

“You can’t wave a magic wand and change the composition of the board,” says Coastal Conservation League executive director Laura Cantral. “We are very committed to putting changes in motion but it takes time and it’s evolutionary.”

Still, advocates for women in leadership say gender parity in the boardroom is a goal worth pursuing.

“These are organizations which control money,” says Katherine Miller, the James Beard Foundation’s vice-president of impact. “They control trends. If women don’t have equal access to board seats, then we are left out of decision-making processes at the highest levels and we are being left out artificially. Power should not be restricted. It should be shared.”

Path to performance

Gender is, of course, not the only measure of board diversity. In addition to age, race and social background, Miller cites sexual orientation and disability as identities that boards should consider when casting new members. “If you don’t have a board that looks like the community you’re trying to serve, it can be difficult,” she says. But gender is easy to quantify, and the gender mix of corporate and nonprofit boards has been studied extensively.

The advantages of equal representation on corporate and nonprofit boards have been scientifically proven, says Diana Bilimoria, chair of Case Western Reserve University’s organizational behavior department.

According to Bilimoria, who has authored studies on board inclusion and women’s career development, “There is an amazing consensus of research today that shows companies that have more women in top leadership positions outperform companies that don’t. Research has shown even adding one woman to a board of directors creates more employee engagement. That’s exactly the kind of outcome we want.”

In terms of day-to-day influence, Lowcountry Food Bank CEO Pat Walker has watched how women board members keep the hunger relief organization true to its mission. She puts it succinctly: “Women don’t necessarily see things so very differently, but maybe sometimes we see different things.”

In other words, because of their life experiences, women may be attuned to needs men don’t notice. That jibes with a turn-of-the-century finding that liberal women in the U.S. Congress were twice as likely as their liberal male counterparts to sponsor legislation pertaining to women’s health and family safety.

Jamee Haley, executive director of Lowcountry Local First, which works with independent restaurants and farms, provides a related example that has nothing to do with gender. Because her organization is often in the position of fighting projects that could threaten its members’ land or livelihood, the board recently decided to add a developer to its ranks for the first time.

“When we see policies going forward at the city level, it’s good for us to get a developer’s perspective,” she says. “We are very siloed in what we hear.”

Haley says she values having women on her board because they’re effective. The Lowcountry Local First board, chaired by Nicki Root of Grassroots Wine, is made up of five men and seven women. (Haley says she tried to recruit a sixth man, but “when we have board members recommending people, they are often recommending other women.”)

“It’s so often the women who are really ready to roll up their sleeves and get stuff done,” Haley says. “I don’t want to be disparaging to the male board members, who’ve been wonderful, but when I think about, ‘OK, I really need help with something,’ that’s who I tend to go to.”

Help wanted

Organizations that expect volunteer service from their board members sometimes inadvertently end up with a majority woman board. Slow Food Charleston, the local chapter of a national organization that chair Carrie Larson says is nearly 70 percent “self-identified female,” has just three men on its 21-person board. (“We have learned it’s easiest to engage our volunteers if they’re actively sitting as board members,” Larson says of the board’s size.)

In 2018, the group put out a call for board member applications in hopes of attracting more men. All but two of the 13 responses it received came from women.

At least in the Charleston area, nonprofits that prioritize board members’ financial experience over their willingness to clean up after a cookout don’t seem to face the same problem. Many of them have men to spare, as Charleston Wine & Food discovered when it rejiggered its board lineup. Those are the boards women should try to join, Bilimoria says.

“My own research has shown that when women come on boards, it’s important to give them roles that are substantive,” she says. “If we’re assigning women to the communications or public relations committee, it’s less substantive than the compensation committee or the executive committee. Utilization needs to be scrutinized.”

By which she means it’s not just a matter of bringing women to the table, but giving them high-level responsibilities and respecting how they handle them. But first, they’ve got to be carefully brought.

“This is not a check-the-box kind of exercise,” Bilimoria says of the recruitment process. “It’s an exercise that has to bring the right person forward.”

Lowcountry Hospitality Association provided a statement to The Post and Courier that suggests its board doesn’t have confidence the right woman exists. According to executive director Jill Maynard, the organization formerly known as the Greater Charleston Restaurant Association makes “an intentional effort to seek qualified women when identifying nominees.”

Yet, she points out, its strategic objectives and bylaws “necessitate board members meet certain criteria.” Those criteria state each director “must be actively engaged in and devoting a major part of his/her time to the hospitality industry as an owner, general manager, corporate officer or in a high level of management.”

If the food-and-beverage industry is led primarily by men, the argument goes, its nonprofit boards will be dominated by men.

“The so-called pipeline argument,” Bilimoria scoffed when asked about its validity. “This has been shown to be not a robust argument. There are many women who are qualified.”

In plain sight

To Glenn Roberts, the president and CEO of the Carolina Gold Rice Foundation, “many” sounds like an overstatement. According to Chair David Shields, the two of them have actively sought out women candidates since 2013. But they say they’ve been hamstrung by an informal, but faithfully observed, foundation rule limiting board service to rice producers, processors and peer-reviewed scientists based in the South.

Roberts says, “Everything I do is driven by what women did before 1500: When you think about rice farmers, it’s women.” When he’s tried to translate that background into board members, though, he’s run up against employers’ restrictions, relocations and schedules already straining at the seams. He characterizes the scarcity of women on the foundation board as “probably my fault, but not for lack of trying.”

“We’re still looking,” he continues. “So here’s one: Can (food historian and author) Jessica Harris be on our board? The answer is she couldn’t because she’s a Yankee; she’s not in our region. Would Jessica Harris be on our board? She’d do it if I told her to.” But he would also have to sway the board to make room for a cultural historian, a role which has always been classified in the board-ineligible category, along with chefs.

“Chefs tend to polarize things,” Roberts says. “But if we got to chefs, I was going to ask (James Beard award-winning chef) Mashama (Bailey) if she would do this.”

Champions for women in leadership would no doubt advise Roberts to find other names for his wish list.

“I believe more women want to sit on boards, and I believe the same women are being asked to sit on all of the boards,” says Miller, who through her work is familiar with what awaits a woman chef after she wins an award from the James Beard Foundation. “If you win Outstanding Chef, if you’re the most visible woman, you’re suddenly going to get 25 asks.”

Equally qualified candidates, she continues, “are actually in plain sight. But we don’t see what we don’t see.”

After the Charleston Wine + Food board of directors in 2018 voted to remove hospitality executive Randall Goldman from its board amid allegations of sexually suggestive behavior, then-chair David Marconi said “we had to get to gender equality, and we had to get there quickly,” chair Steve Palmer of The Indigo Road recalls.

Palmer says the board focused specifically on women entrepreneurs “because that kind of business sense is good on a nonprofit board.” Every woman who was invited to serve a two-year term said yes.

“It’s kind of changed the events,” says Palmer, who has been off and on the board since the festival’s founding. “There’s an emotional and intellectual balance that feels really good. I feel like the meetings are more productive: There’s healthy debate and there are uncomfortable moments.”

Looking back, he wonders why the board didn’t find more women sooner.