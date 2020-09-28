Amid debate over modern tipping etiquette, some restaurant goers still leave gospel tracts

The gospel tract that a customer at Dish in Charlotte in 2016 tucked into his check presenter, along with two one-dollar bills, sent restaurant manager Penny Craver straight to the Bible.

“I went to look up greed and it was talking about the seven deadly sins,” recalls Craver, known around town as a plain-dealing proponent of live music and comfort food. “Because I thought: That’s greedy. Even in church you’re supposed to tithe at least 10 percent and he hadn’t tithed.”

Tithing refers specifically to giving money to the church, but Craver mounted a scriptural case for supporting the people who set eggs and grits on the table and make sure their patrons’ coffee cups stay full. She wrote up her argument in an e-mail to the Baptist church responsible for the tract warning that eternity is nigh; Craver’s message went viral after a Dish employee’s roommate published it online.

“This pamphlet cannot pay her mortgage or her electric bill,” Craver told the pastor, asking him to imagine his congregation getting by on donations of personal writings. “Pride, one of the seven deadly sins … is identified as believing that one is better than others, failing to acknowledge the accomplishments of others (and) holding self out of proper position to God.”

It might make a good topic for a sermon, Craver suggested.

At the time, the pastor assured riled-up reporters that he had spoken with the church member about the propriety of tipping with a gospel tract. But he never said whether he preached about it.

While the longstanding practice of leaving a Biblical pamphlet instead of cash is familiar to anyone who’s worked in restaurants, it’s almost never discussed openly, perhaps out of fear of offending the faithful.

That’s why Craver’s response made her an industry hero. It’s also likely why none of the dozen or so Charleston-area hospitality professionals who responded affirmatively to a social media post asking if they’d been on the receiving end of printed Biblical teachings was willing to address the episode on the record.

Admittedly, the current tipping conversation has long been dominated by talk of mandatory gratuities, delivery protocol and minimum wage hikes (at least outside of South Carolina, where the minimum wage for tipped workers remains $2.13 an hour). Still, the custom of tipping with a tract continues to gall servers and Christians who say skirting an understood part of the bill violates their values.

And with servers more dependent than ever on tips to make up for money lost to cover coronavirus-related mandated closures and occupancy limits, what constitutes a fair tip stands to become an increasingly urgent matter.

“This is not a new thing, people,” says Craver, who came away from years of going to a Southern Baptist church with the idea that witnessing involves more than leaving reading material in one’s wake. “Unless you’re in Europe, tipping is customary. And it can’t be substituted by a pamphlet or an invitation to church.”

Cleaning up

Since tipping with tracts has never been rigorously documented, it’s hard to know both when the practice started and what shape a line graphing its frequency over time would take. (From her vantage point, Craver says one of the reasons she composed her e-mail in 2016 was “it was becoming a trend, so I thought, ‘I’m nipping this in the bud.’”)

Experts in U.S. religious history generally agree, though, that for as long as Americans have been paying to eat and drink together, there have been devout detractors circulating the gospel in their vicinity.

That’s, in part, because mainstream Christianity in this country has always been infatuated with books, magazines, hymnals, calendars and comics. Mostly, though, it’s because restaurants aren’t in the business of putting people on the path to virtue. Christians who prize moderation tend to be suspicious of places where the only cap on liquor and sugar consumption is a customer’s emptied wallet.

Indeed, some of the earliest evangelical tracts depicted the sad fate of men who stayed too long at the saloon. Mason Locke Weems, remembered primarily for inventing a story about George Washington and a cherry tree, in the early 1800s published a popular cartoon tract about a man riding home from the tavern. When he falls off his horse, his eyeballs spring out of their sockets and his nose is shaved clean off his face.

Although that tract may not have been handed directly to bartenders, Christian concerns over 19th-century tavern excesses are the reason you find a Bible in your hotel nightstand: A traveling paper salesman in 1898 was so disturbed by the “smoking, laughing, cursing, yelling and clinking of glasses” he encountered in a Wisconsin hotel lobby that he and the God-fearing stranger with whom he shared a room created The Gideons International. The group has since given away more than 2 billion Bibles.

“They are genuinely under the conviction that evil has prevailed, and they have to help,” N.C. State University religious studies professor Jason Bivins says of Christians who have brought Biblical verse into hotels and restaurants. “It’s this really old theological impulse to touch not the unclean thing, so if you’re in the presence of something unclean, you have to transform the space.”

In other words, slipping a Jack Chick tract into a check holder is a way for Christian diners to distance themselves from potentially troubling aspects of the restaurant-going experience, such as men and women mixing freely: Bivins likens it to Vice President Mike Pence praying before a meal at Chili’s. It’s also seen as an opportunity to sway an employee they figure is vulnerable to sin.

“A restaurant is not just a restaurant: It’s an actual point of panic,” continues Bivins, whose last book was called Religion of Fear: The Politics of Horror in Conservative Evangelicalism.

Cashing out

One of the biggest problems in the tract industry right now is the general decline of print. For instance, the chances you could crumple up this story after reading it are about even. With an increasing number of the faithful getting their good news online, The Tract League last year announced plans to end U.S. tract sales after close to a century of ministry.

Still, Bivins doesn’t think that necessarily means tract tipping is destined to disappear. Tract enthusiasm has historically picked up when democracy is at its most chaotic (1830s); politicians are stoking anti-immigrant anxieties (1920s) and Russia is threatening to meddle in U.S. affairs (1950s). If the past is any guide, the country could be on the cusp of a tract trifecta, unfortunately for restaurant servers who’d prefer not to be paid with a “This Was Your Life!” booklet.

To be clear, tract publishers are adamant that buyers leave monetary tips as well as the gospel.

“Unfortunately, we’ve heard of some who believe they can leave a tract in place of a tip,” says Don Johnson, president of Moments With the Book, which has grown over 70 years from a single mimeographed sheet to an online archive of more than 1,000 print-on-demand tracts.

According to Johnson, the Bedford, Pa., company has fielded fewer complaints about cashless tract tipping since it started educating customers on how to best introduce tracts to restaurant transactions: “We even include a tip calculator on one of our tip tracts,” he says.

“You always leave a generous tip, because you’re representing the Lord,” says Ray Comfort, founder and CEO of Living Waters, a ministry located just north of Disneyland. “People who don’t need a gentle slap in the face, because that’s rude and stingy, and turns people against the gospel.”

Living Waters has drawn more than 100 million viewers to its YouTube channel, so it’s conversant in digital outreach. But Comfort maintains there’s a special power to printed tracts: He claims he hasn’t left the house without one in 30 years.

Yet, he momentarily doubted whether he should hand out tracts in a restaurant where he was meeting actor Kirk Cameron for lunch. The two now produce a television show together, but didn’t know each other at the time.

“He thought I was a crazy guy who gave out little bits of paper,” Comfort recalls. “But what amazed him was people read them because our tracts are so good: Non-Christians come back and ask for more.”

Among Comfort’s favorites in the collection are tracts with celebrity caricatures and a wallet-shaped tract, so convincing in form that he’s watched people hand it over to airport security. Living Waters also puts out a tract which looks like a million dollar bill.

If there’s one type of tract which most irritates restaurant workers, it’s the fake cash tract: Servers for years have shared pictures of such quasi tips on social media, berating customers for getting their hopes up.

“There’s no such thing as a million dollar bill, so anyone who’s got a brain doesn’t think it’s real,” Comfort says, dismissing the objections. “Although there are some who have not had a brain and tried to cash it.”

What Comfort likes to do is flash the tract when he pulls up to a drive-through restaurant window. “Can you break a big bill?” he asks. He says it gets a laugh every time.