After inheriting her friend's pantry discards, Nathalie Dupree goes nuts for autumn salads

When friends moved to another country, they left their remaining kitchen bits and pieces with us. You know, the things none of us can bear to throw away. Opened containers of nuts and peanuts, still three-quarters full; olives; pumpkin seeds; half-full containers of vinegars; olive and other oils. Even frozen and packaged vegetables, which came in very handy during the recent storms.

Eager to use them up, but also eager to expand our diets with these goodies, I’ve turned to a menu plan to incorporate a little every week. Nuts have not just crept into our salads as a last-minute sprinkle, they now seem to be a major component. Where once I was perhaps parsimonious with them, having this abundance has led me to new uses.

The same is true of herbs at this time of year. Basil is still in gardens until the first freeze, and parsley and coriander are coming in for the fall and winter. Fennel fronds are here all year round, as is oregano.

Thai Carrot and Peanut Salad

A package of shredded carrots came in very handy for this recipe and has given me many ideas of ways I would vary it. I think shredded zucchini would be pretty in the salad, for instance, and Spanish peanuts would add more contrast and flavor.

Chopped pitted green olives would be a good addition, as would some dried, thinly sliced apricots. I once substituted sorghum syrup for the honey and loved the rich flavor bump.

Multicolored carrots, were I willing to shred them myself, would also make a stunning display on the winter table. If hand shredding, use the side of the grater with the largest holes.

Ingredients

10 to 16 ounces of carrots, peeled and shredded

1/4 cup sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon grated lime zest

1/4 cup lime juice (1 small lime)

2 tablespoons honey

1/8 to 1/4 cup hot red pepper flakes (optional)

1-1/2 cups peanuts, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup crystallized ginger, chopped or julienned

1/4 cup pepitas (roasted pumpkin seeds)

1/4 cup cilantro or flat parsley leaves (optional)

2-4 tablespoons chopped fresh mint, lemon balm or basil

Directions

Toss the shredded carrots with vinegar, lime zest, lime juice, honey and pepper flakes. This can be done up to several days in advance and stored, covered and refrigerated. When ready to serve, toss with the chopped peanuts, ginger, roasted pumpkin seeds and herbs.

Greens, Oregano and Orange Salad with Pecans and Goat Cheese

Our garden dictated this salad, offering a large head of lettuce, as well as oregano that has been abundant year-round. Plus, there’s a cheese shop on Church Street a few blocks away, and of course we still had pecans and Kalamata to use up. I periodically purchase chopped or ground pecans and keep them in the freezer, and they are ideal for this.

The idea came from Christopher Kimball’s book “Milk Street, The New Rules,” but he used a different lettuce among other ingredients.

Ingredients

2-3 medium oranges

1/4 cup red or sherry wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh oregano, finely chopped

Salt

Freshly ground pepper

1/2 large shallot, thinly sliced

1/2 cup Kalamata olives, finely chopped

1/2 cup pecans, toasted and finely chopped

6-8 cups lettuce, arugula or spinach

4 ounces fresh goat cheese, crumbled

Directions

Cut peeled oranges in quarters and remove the inner seeds and white core. Cut each quarter across into ½-inch thick slices.

Toss the oranges, vinegar, olive oil, oregano, salt, freshly ground pepper, olives and pecans together. When ready to serve, toss with the greens. Toss with little pieces of the goat cheese.

Variation: If a creamier dressing is wanted, mix 1 ounce of the soft cheese with the vinegar, oil and any juice from the oranges to make a creamy dressing. We eat any leftover salad the next day. (It has so many goodies in it, a little wilted lettuce doesn’t deter us.)

Grape Tomato Salad with Basil and Fennel Leaves

These tomatoes are welcome any time in the year, along with any fresh herbs. We aren’t picky about which kinds.

Ingredients

1 pint of grape or cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup lemon juice or sherry wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/2 large shallot, thinly sliced

1/3 cup slivered or chopped basil or parsley

1/3 cup tightly packed fennel fronds, chopped

Directions

Toss the halved or quartered tomatoes with ½ teaspoon salt and let sit 10 or 15 minutes to draw out some of the liquid. Meanwhile, make a salad dressing with the lemon juice or vinegar, olive oil, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper. Add to the tomatoes along with the sliced shallot, basil and fennel fronds.

Variation: When the basil is gone, substitute chopped parsley. They enjoy very different growing seasons in the Lowcountry.