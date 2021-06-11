10 Charleston-made food-and-drink gifts perfect for presenting this Father's Day

With Father's Day around the corner, it's time to come up with the perfect gift for dad. But what do dads even like these days?

Well, if he lives in the Lowcountry and enjoys food and a cold beverage, we have some ideas.

Oyster shucking knife

If your family is big on oyster roasts, then dad might appreciate a custom engraved shucking knife to add to the table. Middleton Made Knives, Coastal Custom Knifework and Charleston Shucker Co. all have options.

PRICE: $28+

WHERE TO FIND: Middleton Made Knives: Coastal Cupboard, 644 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant and online at middletonmadeknives.com; Coastal Custom Knifework: Four Green Fields Gallery and Gifts, 119 Central Ave., Summerville and online at coastalknives.com; Charleston Shucker Co.: charlestonshuckerco.com

An IOU trip on the beer trolley

The free Charleston Beer Trolley will be back in July and traveling between a variety of breweries in the Charleston Brewery District on weekends. Stops include Tradesman, Edmund's Oast, BrewLab, Cooper River, Palmetto, Baker & Brewer, Revelry, Fatty's, Lo-Fi and Munkle.

Treat dad to a few drinks along the brewery crawl, with transportation covered. Just be sure to Uber home.

PRICE: Free, plus beers

WHERE TO FIND: facebook.com/CHSBreweryDistrict

Grilling spices

For the dad who loves to grill out, some local seasonings might be a thoughtful present.

Bulls Bay Saltworks offers locally harvested spices that can bring a Lowcountry flavor to the dinner plate, from a Bourbon Barrel Smoked Flake to Carolina Margarita Salt to go on steaks, shrimp, and vegetables.

Gift boxes include a sea salt-and-chocolate bar pairing for the dad with a sweet tooth.

PRICE: $3+, individual and gift packages available online at bullsbaysaltworks.com

WHERE TO FIND: bullsbaysaltworks.com

Coffee subscription box

The coffee-loving dad who likes to try new things might appreciate switching up his morning beans.

Counter Culture, founded in Durham, N.C., but with a training location in Charleston, offers gift subscriptions. Get one to four bags a month delivered to his door for three to 12 months.

Blends range from the milk chocolate syrupy Hologram to the molasses and cocoa Slow Motion.

PRICE: $13.73/month+

WHERE TO FIND: counterculturecoffee.com

Charleston Bloody Mary mix

For the brunch-loving dad, a locally crafted Bloody Mary mix might just be the way to his heart. If you want to really impress, you might consider mixing him one to serve with a homemade brunch on Father's Day morning.

Charleston Mix was named 2018's best Bloody mix at the New York International Spirits Competition for its Bold & Spicy flavor, which includes a blend of habanero mash, apple cider vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and spices.

There's also a more tame Fresh & Veggie bottle with less heat and no meat base.

PRICE: $6.99 at Total Wine; extra for the brunch

WHERE TO FIND: A variety of retail stores, listed at charlestonmix.com/our-products

Beer Engineer Supply brew kit

The beer-loving dad might appreciate his own home-brew kit. If he hasn't already made the purchase during quarantine, now might be the time. Locally, Beer Engineer Supply in North Charleston offers all the equipment and ingredients he'll need to get started.

The company supplies both one-gallon and five-gallon kits that include a variety of beer extracts, grains, hops, yeast and everything else needed to give home brewing a whirl. The kit also includes fermenters, bottling and transferring equipment, sanitizer and an add-on kettle if needed.

Beer Engineer offers more than 30 extracts from an American Cream Ale to a Whiskey Barrel Stout, but the Watermelon Wheat and Summer Ale are in season.

PRICE: $120-$300

WHERE TO FIND: Beer Engineer Supply, 1923 East Montague Ave., North Charleston; beerengineersupply.com

Cocktail mixes and supplies

For the dad who prefers liquor to beer, Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. offers everything from Vermouth brined olives to bitters to tonic water. There's an old-fashioned kit, signature glasses and even a recipe calculator.

The "Jack Pack" includes tonic syrup, grenadine, aromatic bitters and a jigger, all packed up in a nice gift box.

PRICE: Various

WHERE TO FIND: jackrudycocktailco.com

Biscuit party

For the dads up working late out there, there's an "All Nighter" Callie's Litle Biscuit gift basket with cinnamon biscuits, buttermilk biscuits, cocoa and cream cookies, cheese crisps and pimiento cheese.

Coffee isn't included, but there's a Callie's blend that you can buy as well. Other gift packages are also available at a range of prices.

PRICE: $67.37

WHERE TO FIND: calliesbiscuits.com

Ironware for the stove

The dad who loves to cook at home will appreciate some new ironware, and a North Charleston manufacturer sells quality, made-to-last cast iron skillets, pans and Dutch ovens.

Accessories include a spatula and walnut wooden trivet, and gift cards are also available if dad might want to pick out his own cooking supplies.

PRICE: $30+

WHERE TO FIND: Smithey Ironware Company, 1465 Pipefitter St., North Charleston; smithey.com

Frose

For the dad who'd rather frose all day than crack open a cold one, treat him to a beach day with a stop at Sullivan's Island Co-op.

There, you can enjoy some freshly made frose, which comes in a variety of flavors. The Co-op also has the perfect beach snacks ready to go, from local chips with pimiento cheese to pineapple slices.

PRICE: Check menu for current pricing

WHERE TO FIND: thecoopsi.com