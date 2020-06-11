Food prices jumped in May, led by beef; tech giants target police facial scans

Food, energy push wholesale prices up
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.4 percent in May, led by a gains in the cost of food and energy.
The Labor Department said Thursday that its Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, showed an increase after three straight months of declines. Those declines had reflected in part the steep drop in demand caused by government-ordered shutdowns to deal with the coronavirus.
The cost of food rose a sharp 6 percent, namely because of high demand from Americans cooking more at home, but also because of lost production following virus outbreaks at food processing facilities. Meat prices, which jumped 40 percent, accounted for the bulk of the increase.
Energy prices, which had fallen for three straight months, rose 4.5 percent.
Core prices, which exclude energy and food, were down 0.1 percent in May and up 0.3 percent over the past 12 months.
Microsoft to halt face scans for cops
SEATTLE — Microsoft has become the third big tech company this week to say it won't sell its facial recognition software to police, following similar moves by Amazon and IBM.
Microsoft's president, Brad Smith, announced the decision and called on Congress to regulate the technology on Thursday.
The trio of tech giants is stepping back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin. Ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the U.S. and how police use technology to track people.
China auto sales rebound in May
HONG KONG — China's auto sales surged 14.5% in May, a second straight month of growth as the global industry's biggest market gradually recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Thursday that sales of passenger cars jumped 7 percent from a year earlier to 1.67 million, an improvement over April's 2.6 percent contraction.
Growth in passenger vehicles was primarily driven by sales of SUVs and minivans, which jumped nearly 20 percent and 47 percent respectively from the same period the year before.
Passenger vehicle sales tumbled 27.4 percent from a year earlier to 6.1 million in January-May, the CAAM said.
The industry has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and worries over the slowing economy and a possible revival of trade tensions with the U.S.
Grubhub sale creates food delivery giant
NEW YORK — Two pioneers in restaurant delivery — Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub — are combining in a $7.3 billion deal that will create one of the world's largest delivery companies.
Amsterdam-based Just Eat Takeaway.com said late Wednesday that it was acquiring Grubhub, snatching it away from ride-hailing giant Uber, which had been reportedly seeking to team Grubhub with its Uber Eats business.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. The combined company will be headquartered in Amsterdam, with its U.S. headquarters in Chicago.
Just Eat Takeaway.com and Grubhub processed 593 million restaurant orders in 2019 and have about 70 million users worldwide. Combined, they will be the largest restaurant delivery company outside China.
SeaWorld parks reopen with masks, checks
ORLANDO — Two more Florida theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, opened Thursday after being closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus.
Both reopened their gates with new restrictions to safeguard against the spread of the virus.
Reservations are now required to enter the parks in order to limit capacity for social distancing. But SeaWorld Orlando will be closed for the foreseeable future on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Busch Gardens on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for extra cleaning.
Visitors age 2 and up will be required to wear face masks and everyone will have their temperature screened at the parks' entrances.
The openings of the parks owned by SeaWorld Entertainment come as Florida's theme parks industry is coming back to life. Universal Orlando Resort reopened last week after being closed since March, and Walt Disney World theme parks will be welcoming visitors back next month.
Tyson cooperates in price-fixing probe
NEW YORK — Tyson Foods said Thursday it is cooperating with a federal investigation into price-fixing in the chicken industry.
The Springdale, Ark.-based company said it was served with a grand jury subpoena in April 2019 from the Department of Justice. Tyson said it conducted an internal investigation and turned over information to the agency.
Tyson also said it is seeking a formal grant of leniency, which would mean that neither the company or its executives would face criminal fines or jail time.
Last week, four current and former executives at Pilgrim's Pride and Claxton Poultry Farms — including Pilgrim's Pride President and CEO Jayson Penn — were indicted on charges of price fixing as a result of the long-running investigation.
Unilever to end Anglo-Dutch structure
LONDON — Consumer goods giant Unilever says it will end its Anglo-Dutch corporate structure and be based in London, backing away from a proposal two years ago to move to the Netherlands.
The group behind household names like Dove and Ben & Jerry's ice cream stressed that its presence in both countries would remain unchanged.
Unilever had been forced to change previous plans to switch its headquarters from London to Rotterdam in 2018 amid anger from shareholders. The former CEO Paul Polman, and previous chairman, Marijn Dekkers, both quit soon after. Unilever will have its primary stock market listing in London.
Mortgage rates in US mostly steady
WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates were mostly steady this week, continuing to hover near all-time lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan edged up to 3.21 percent from 3.18 percent last week. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was unchanged at 2.62 percent.