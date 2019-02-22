At Kraft, a huge $15.4B write-down
PITTSBURGH — Kraft Heinz has disclosed an investigation by federal regulators and will slash the value of its Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands by $15.4 billion.
Shares plunged more than 20 percent before the opening bell Friday after the company posted a stunning $12.6 billion loss for the fourth quarter.
Kraft Heinz divulged the receipt of a subpoena in October from the Securities and Exchange Commission related to its procurement operations that handle interactions with outside suppliers. The company said that it is fully cooperating.
Kraft Heinz completed its own investigation into the matter and recorded a $25 million charge to account for higher costs and expenses that should have been accounted for previously.
The company said that it is making improvements to its internal controls and taking other actions to prevent similar mistakes going forward.
The nearly $13 billion loss in the most recent quarter is a devastating recognition that efforts to change the trajectory of the company have not been as successful as once thought. The loss follows an $8 billion profit in the same period last year.
Details of the investigation emerged in the company's fourth-quarter earnings report late Thursday.
AutoNation hires USAA exec as CEO
DETROIT — AutoNation, the country's largest auto dealership chain, has named an executive from the USAA financial services company as its new CEO. Carl Liebert will take over from the retiring Mike Jackson on March 11.
Liebert is now USAA's chief operating officer. He also served in leadership roles with The Home Depot and General Electric.
The company says AutoNation's board and its two largest investors have approved the appointment.
Jackson announced his retirement in September after 20 years with the company. He will stay on as executive chairman. AutoNation is based in Fort Lauderdale and has 325 dealerships across the U.S.
GM extends life of last Detroit factory
DETROIT — General Motors extending the life of its only Detroit factory until early next year.
The plant on the border of Detroit and Hamtramck was to stop making vehicles as of June 1. But the company now says production of the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 will continue into January of 2020.
The factory is one of five that GM plans to shutter as part of a restructuring to cut costs and reduce underused plants. In all, GM is shedding about 5,000 factory jobs and another 8,000 salaried workers.
The company says the plant will stay open as it produces a high-performance version of the CT6 and vehicles with its "Super Cruise" advanced driver assist system.
VW chief sees headwinds ahead
FRANKFURT, Germany — Volkswagen says it increased operating earnings and sales last year despite troubles getting vehicles certified under new European emissions tests.
The company said Friday that operating earnings before one-time factors rose to 17.1 billion euros in 2018 from 17.0 billion in 2017. Sales revenue rose by 6.3 billion euros to reach 235.8 billion for the year.
The company sold a record 10.8 million cars, a 0.9 percent increase, despite bottlenecks getting vehicles ready for the Sept. 1 start of the new emissions testing regime, which Volkswagen said caused "significant upheaval in our sales performance.
CEO Herbert Diess said the company had a "decent showing" in 2018 but cautioned that "headwinds in key markets are expected to strengthen further in 2019."
Volkswagen is to release detailed full-year results on March 12.
Kids videos cause ad flap at YouTube
SAN FRANCISCO — Several companies, including AT&T and Nestle, are pulling advertisements from YouTube over concerns about inappropriate comments on videos of children.
A video from a popular YouTuber and a report from Wired showed that pedophiles have made unseemly comments on innocuous videos of kids. The comments reportedly included timestamps that showed where kids innocently bared body parts.
YouTube says it disabled comments on tens of millions of videos and deleted offending accounts and channels.
Nestle and Fortnite maker Epic Games say they paused ads on YouTube while the company works on the issue. AT&T says it has removed ads until YouTube can assure that its ads aren't associated with offensive material.
YouTube has faced advertiser boycotts in the past, including a widespread boycott in early 2017.