Flowertown Players sees change in leadership

I was on Facebook within the last few weeks and, suddenly, I noticed that Courtney Bates of the Flowertown Players was way over in Edinburgh, Scotland! Come to find out, there’s a changing-of-the-guard at our local theatre troupe! Bates is pursuing a master’s degree, and now there’s a new executive director.
Regan: Courtney, when did you decide to embark on living and studying in Europe?
Bates: I have always been interested in studying aboard. After celebrating my 30th birthday in 2018, I made myself a promise that I would go back for my masters and do it in the UK, none of which any of my family has done before. I searched for many months for the right program and talked with colleagues who had done the same. Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, Scotland was the perfect choice. I waited in suspense for the acceptance, doubting myself along the way, but it finally came. I lived in Charleston for 31 years and it will always be my home but now I'm thrilled to make Scotland my home for the next 18 months.
Regan: Courtney, how do you feel you grew both personally and professionally from your time at Flowertown Players?
Bates: The Flowertown Players' position came about at a pivotal time in my life, after the end of my marriage and the death of a close friend. The last three years with FTP served me professionally and personally and I would not change it for the world. Professionally, I was challenged to take on dynamic shows and shape the experiences of our staff and volunteers. Personally, my tools to adapt to ever-changing conditions have been sharpened. I feel rewarded by my time with FTP and by all the incredible cast, crew, volunteers, staff, and audiences that I had the pleasure to work with.
Regan: Kelly, tell us about your background. What drew you to this new position?
O’Meara Hampton: I grew up in Chicago and have a deep appreciation for the arts. As a child, I was lucky enough to have parents who loved the theatre and so I grew up loving it as well. Chicago is such an amazing city with great opportunities to attend small intimate productions. One of the things that drew me to Charleston was the arts community and the similarities, albeit on a much smaller scale, to Chicago. When I found out that Flowertown was looking for an executive director, I was thrilled at the potential opportunity to marry my passion for non-profit management and community theatre.
Regan: Kelly, have you previously acted or been involved with theatre? What do you believe you’ll bring to your role?
O’Meara Hampton: Other than my desire to attend and appreciate productions, I have absolutely no acting, singing, nor technical expertise. What I bring to the position of executive director is extensive experience in leadership, best business practices, fundraising, strategic planning, public relations, and a passion for community theatre.
Regan: Kelly, how do you hope to grow professional here? What goals do you have for the theatre?
O’Meara Hampton: It's early, so I'm still learning, but I share the goals of Courtney and the Board of Directors with respect to the continued success and growth of the theatre. I'd like to revive our youth and young adult programming and create additional opportunities for enrichment for them throughout the year. I feel very fortunate to have been chosen to take on the role of Executive Director at an organization that has a long history of producing such high-quality shows with amazingly talented people.
Regan: Courtney, what are your plans? Will you be back to act in a future production or are you loving the creative life in Edinburgh? (Have you visited Nicolson’s Café where famed author J.K. Rowling wrote a lot of the 1st Harry Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”)?
Bates: There is a creative atmosphere here in Edinburgh which I intend to soak in while I have the chance. I have not been to Nicolson's Cafe yet but now it's on my list. I just live down the street! As JK Rowling says, "We do not need magic to change the world, we carry all the power we need inside ourselves already: we have the power to imagine better."
I don't know what the future holds for me after my master’s is complete, but I know I will be working towards the betterment of the arts worldwide.
