Stocks fall as bond buying jumps
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks fell broadly Tuesday as anxious investors shifted money into bonds, sending yields to their lowest level in nearly two years.
Rising bond prices, which pull yields lower, are typically a sign that traders feel jittery about long-term growth prospects and would rather put their money into safer holdings.
The yield on the benchmark 10 year Treasury fell to 2.26% Tuesday, the lowest level since September 2017. That put it below the 2.35% yield on the three-month Treasury bill.
When that kind of "inversion" in bond yields occurs, economists fear it may signal a recession within the coming year. It has happened multiple times so far this year.
Investors have been weighing a mix of encouraging and discouraging economic reports this year as they also keep an eye on unpredictable swings in the escalating trade war between the U.S. and China.
"If the bond market was saying that the economy is on OK footing then you wouldn't see yields fall like they are," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "In many respects, equities are waking up to what's happening in bonds."
Sports Illustrated sold for $110M
NEW YORK — Sports Illustrated is being sold for $110 million, but the seller will continue running the iconic magazine under a licensing deal.
Authentic Brands Group is buying Sports Illustrated from Meredith Corp.
Authentic will handle marketing, business development and licensing functions. That includes licensing the magazine itself back to Meredith, so that Meredith will continue publishing the print edition and website.
Among other things, Authentic handles Frye and Tretorn brands and parts of the Muhammad Ali and Elvis Presley estates.
Sports Illustrated began publishing in 1954 and covers a wide range of sports as well as an annual swimsuit edition. Authentic says Sports Illustrated has an audience of more than 120 million people online and in print.
Meredith got Sports Illustrated as part of its deal for Time Inc. last year.
Home prices rise at a slower pace
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose at the slowest pace in more than six years in March, a sign weaker sales are keeping a lid on price increases.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.7% from a year earlier, down from an annual gain of 3% in February.
Price gains in formerly red-hot cities such as Seattle and San Francisco have noticeably cooled. Nationwide, home price increases have run ahead of wage growth for five years, leaving many homes out of reach. That has slowed sales, forcing would-be sellers to rein in price increases.
The 20-city price index has fallen sharply from a year ago, when it increased 6.7%. Seattle's home prices rose 1.6% in March from a year ago, down from a 13% gain in March 2018.
Amazon CEO's ex makes Giving Pledge
SEATTLE — MacKenzie Bezos is pledging half her fortune to charity, following in the footsteps of billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.
The ex-wife of Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos finalized her divorce in April and reportedly got a stake in the online shopping giant worth over $35 billion.
The Giving Pledge was started in 2010 by 40 of the wealthiest people in the U.S. It involves billionaires pledging more than half of their wealth to charitable causes either while they are alive or in their wills.
"We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand," she wrote in a letter. "In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share."
Consumers feeling more bulllish in May
WASHINGTON — American consumers felt more confident this month, shrugging off a rocky stock market and heightened trade tensions between the United States and China.
The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index rose to 134.1 in May from 129.2 in April. The reading was the highest since November.
The index measures consumers' assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both improved in May. Americans' evaluation of today's economy hit the highest level since December 2000.
Their optimism reflects a healthy job market. The U.S. unemployment rate has dropped to 3.6%, near a 50-year low.
Consumer spirits remained high even though the Dow Jones industrial average is down more than 3% this month, largely on worries about a U.S.-China trade war.
Payment tech deal valued at $21.5B
NEW YORK — Global Payments will buy Total System Services in an all-stock deal valued at $21.5 billion, the third major acquisition in the payment technology sector this year.
Traditional payment processors like Global Payments are consolidating as they compete increasingly with upstarts like PayPal and Square, which is led by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.
The company, which will keep the Global Payments name, says it will provide payment and software technology to about 3.5 million small-to-mid-sized business and more than 1,300 financial institutions in 100 countries. Global Payments said the combined entity would process more than 50 billion transactions annually.
Global Payments is based in Atlanta and TSYS is based in Columbus, Georgia. The company will maintain dual headquarters.
Nasdaq pulls bid for Oslo exchange
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Nasdaq Nordic, which owns most stock exchanges in the Nordic-Baltic region, is withdrawing its offer to acquire Norway's main exchange, saying " under the current circumstances the minimum acceptance condition for completion" cannot be satisfied.
Nasdaq Nordic made the announcement Monday after failing to get enough shareholder support for the bid, paving the way for rival Netherlands-based Euronext to proceed with its buyout.
Chairman Lauri Rosendahl said the support from Norway's business and financial community "emboldens our European strategy and strengthens our commitment to our clients and the region."
Both bidders had offered the equivalent of $18.15 per share, which reportedly values the company at $780 million.
Euronext, which operates six European exchanges, now stands alone to acquire the Oslo Boers, which has 220 companies listed.
Savannah airport reports 13% growth
SAVANNAH — The airport for one of Georgia's top tourist destinations reports passenger growth exceeded 13% last year.
The Savannah Morning News reports nearly 2.8 million passengers traveled through Savannah/ Hilton Head International Airport in 2018. The commission that manages the airport says that's an increase of more than 336,000 additional passengers compared to 2017.
The growth came as airlines added more flights to the Savannah airport, which also markets itself to travelers headed to neighboring South Carolina.
Frontier Airlines launched seasonal nonstop flights last year to Denver and Philadelphia, while American Airlines added nonstop service to Miami. Allegiant began offering nonstop flights between Savannah and Nashville.
Airport executive director Greg Kelly said Savannah is looking to add more service toward the West Coast as well as international flights.